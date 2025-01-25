Ramnicu Valcea keep top spot; HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames stay perfect

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
25 January 2025, 22:45

In round 3 of the EHF European League Women 2024/25, SCM Ramnicu Valcea secured an important win in group B's top-of-the-table clash against Sola HK, as the Romanian club made full use of the support from the stands, while Ikast Håndbold defeated BV Borussia Dortmund in Denmark. In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames' flawless form continued against ATTICGO Bm Elche in Spain, while Larvik broke the deadlock against Paris 92 and recorded their first win in group A this season.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR) 32:29 (14:14)

With so much at stake in Romania, nothing could separate the clubs for the best part of the match as both SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Sola HK held minimal leads of their own, but neither side could swing the result fully in their favour. With that being said, the squads went into the last five minutes tied (28:28) with the final outcome in the balance, but Ioana Raluca Kelemen and Valcea's defence proved decisive, with the Romanian goalkeeper making a few crucial saves (eight in total), which kept Malin Holta and her colleagues goalless until after the final whistle, when Sola HK's right back scored her 10th and final goal from the penalty line. Last but definitely not least, Valcea's passionate fans played their part in helping their favourites get the win over the line with relentless support from the stands.

NEO4253
We had a good start and good control of the game, then we lost the rhythm of the match a bit. In the second half we stayed calm while we were two goals behind. They tried something, but we punished them, because we were ready for this moment.
Rasmus Poulsen
Head coach, SCM Ramnicu Valcea
NEO5452
I think it was a good game. At the end of the match they had two blocks and one ball saved by their goalkeeper, they scored in the attack and that was it. I am proud we were in the match for almost the whole time, we came back at 28:28.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs Larvik (NOR) 16:29 (5:12)

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 29:25 (12:11)

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 18:25 (6:15)

NEO6441 Premium Image SRL
Premium Image SRL
IMGL8260 HAMISTOLEN.DK
HAMISTOLEN.DK
NEO5799 Premium Image SRL
Premium Image SRL
F72P8681 Paris 92
Paris 92
NEO6482 Premium Image SRL
Premium Image SRL
IMG 4219 ATTICGO Bm Elche
ATTICGO Bm Elche
IMGL8255 HAMISTOLEN.DK
HAMISTOLEN.DK
IMGL9328 HAMISTOLEN.DK
HAMISTOLEN.DK
F72P8775 Paris 92
Paris 92

Main photo © Premium Image SRL/SCM Ramnicu Valcea

20250125 ETO BUDUCNOST 27
FOL 2206
