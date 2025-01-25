Ramnicu Valcea keep top spot; HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames stay perfect
In round 3 of the EHF European League Women 2024/25, SCM Ramnicu Valcea secured an important win in group B's top-of-the-table clash against Sola HK, as the Romanian club made full use of the support from the stands, while Ikast Håndbold defeated BV Borussia Dortmund in Denmark. In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames' flawless form continued against ATTICGO Bm Elche in Spain, while Larvik broke the deadlock against Paris 92 and recorded their first win in group A this season.
We had a good start and good control of the game, then we lost the rhythm of the match a bit. In the second half we stayed calm while we were two goals behind. They tried something, but we punished them, because we were ready for this moment.
I think it was a good game. At the end of the match they had two blocks and one ball saved by their goalkeeper, they scored in the attack and that was it. I am proud we were in the match for almost the whole time, we came back at 28:28.