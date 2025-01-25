HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR) 32:29 (14:14)

With so much at stake in Romania, nothing could separate the clubs for the best part of the match as both SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Sola HK held minimal leads of their own, but neither side could swing the result fully in their favour. With that being said, the squads went into the last five minutes tied (28:28) with the final outcome in the balance, but Ioana Raluca Kelemen and Valcea's defence proved decisive, with the Romanian goalkeeper making a few crucial saves (eight in total), which kept Malin Holta and her colleagues goalless until after the final whistle, when Sola HK's right back scored her 10th and final goal from the penalty line. Last but definitely not least, Valcea's passionate fans played their part in helping their favourites get the win over the line with relentless support from the stands.