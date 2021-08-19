Spain grab last semi-final ticket at M19 EHF EURO

Spain became the fourth and last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Men's 19 EHF EURO 2021 following a 32:25 win over already eliminated Iceland to close the main round on Wednesday evening.

Two hours earlier, Slovenia and Germany also advanced, while hosts Croatia had already secured their semi-final spot the day before.

Germany face Spain in the first semi-final on Friday at 17:30 CEST, followed by Slovenia taking on Croatia in the second semi at 20:00 CEST (both matches live on EHFTV).

MAIN ROUND GROUP I:

Sweden vs Slovenia 29:32 (15:16)

Sweden recovered from a slow start – 3:0 down in less than two minutes – and the match remained close until 27:27 with three minutes left to play

a 3:0 run to go 30:27 up gave Slovenia, led by eight goals from Andraz Makuz, the edge

Elliot Stenmalm’s 13 goals were not enough for Sweden, who could still qualify at that time if Spain would lose the latter game against Iceland

Spain vs Iceland 32:25 (16:12)

a day after their spectacular 37:37 draw with Slovenia, Spain got the win against Iceland they needed to overtake Sweden in the group standings

Spain led by up to six goals in the first half and even by 10 (31:21) in the second as they were in control of the match from the beginning

Jan Gurri Aregay netted a perfect seven from seven for Spain

MAIN ROUND GROUP II:

Portugal vs Denmark 31:27 (17:12)

failing to recover from a poor first half, Denmark lost sight on a possible semi-final spot with a four-goal defeat against already eliminated Portugal

hours later it turned out that even a win over Portugal would not have been enough for Denmark due to the result in the other, late group game

Antonio Machado led for Portugal with eight goals

Croatia vs Germany 23:26 (9:13)

Germany knew before the match they were in the semi-finals after rivals Denmark had lost in the earlier group game

the German side still fired on all cylinders in the opening phase against Croatia, building a 10:3 lead in the first 17 minutes

Croatia had a 4:0 run to level the score early in the second half, but the hosts never got in front and had their unbeaten run ended

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP III:

Israel vs Italy 23:29 (12:16)

Hungary vs Serbia 31:26 (15:13)

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP IV:

Austria vs Norway 26:29 (10:14)

France vs Russia 36:17 (17:7)