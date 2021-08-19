Spain grab last semi-final ticket at M19 EHF EURO
Spain became the fourth and last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Men's 19 EHF EURO 2021 following a 32:25 win over already eliminated Iceland to close the main round on Wednesday evening.
Two hours earlier, Slovenia and Germany also advanced, while hosts Croatia had already secured their semi-final spot the day before.
Germany face Spain in the first semi-final on Friday at 17:30 CEST, followed by Slovenia taking on Croatia in the second semi at 20:00 CEST (both matches live on EHFTV).
MAIN ROUND GROUP I:
Sweden vs Slovenia 29:32 (15:16)
- Sweden recovered from a slow start – 3:0 down in less than two minutes – and the match remained close until 27:27 with three minutes left to play
- a 3:0 run to go 30:27 up gave Slovenia, led by eight goals from Andraz Makuz, the edge
- Elliot Stenmalm’s 13 goals were not enough for Sweden, who could still qualify at that time if Spain would lose the latter game against Iceland
Spain vs Iceland 32:25 (16:12)
- a day after their spectacular 37:37 draw with Slovenia, Spain got the win against Iceland they needed to overtake Sweden in the group standings
- Spain led by up to six goals in the first half and even by 10 (31:21) in the second as they were in control of the match from the beginning
- Jan Gurri Aregay netted a perfect seven from seven for Spain
MAIN ROUND GROUP II:
Portugal vs Denmark 31:27 (17:12)
- failing to recover from a poor first half, Denmark lost sight on a possible semi-final spot with a four-goal defeat against already eliminated Portugal
- hours later it turned out that even a win over Portugal would not have been enough for Denmark due to the result in the other, late group game
- Antonio Machado led for Portugal with eight goals
Croatia vs Germany 23:26 (9:13)
- Germany knew before the match they were in the semi-finals after rivals Denmark had lost in the earlier group game
- the German side still fired on all cylinders in the opening phase against Croatia, building a 10:3 lead in the first 17 minutes
- Croatia had a 4:0 run to level the score early in the second half, but the hosts never got in front and had their unbeaten run ended
INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP III:
Israel vs Italy 23:29 (12:16)
Hungary vs Serbia 31:26 (15:13)
INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP IV:
Austria vs Norway 26:29 (10:14)
France vs Russia 36:17 (17:7)