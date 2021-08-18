15 women’s teams confirmed for U18 Worlds 2022

The European Handball Federation has nominated 15 European teams for the Women’s IHF U18 World Championship 2022 in Georgia.

The selection of the teams is based on the final results of this month’s Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2021 and Women’s 17 EHF Championship 2021 events, which wrapped up last Sunday.

The 15 teams consist of the top 13 of the W17 EHF EURO in Montenegro as well as the winners of the two W17 EHF Championship tournaments in Georgia and Lithuania.

Georgia as host nation have qualified directly for the World Championship.

Teams nominated for Women’s U18 World Championship 2022:

Nos. 1-13 of W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro:

Hungary Germany Russia Denmark Croatia Norway Romania Montenegro Switzerland Portugal France Sweden Czech Republic

Winners of W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Georgia:

Netherlands

Winners of W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Lithuania:

North Macedonia

Apart from the 15 nominated participants, the EHF has also announced three teams on the reserve list.

Substitute nations (Nos. 14-16 of W17 EHF EURO 2021):

Austria Slovakia Slovenia

The Women’s U18 World Championship in Georgia is scheduled for 3-14 August 2022.