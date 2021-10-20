Spain, Portugal and Switzerland join forces in bid for EHF EURO 2028

The Spanish, Portuguese and Swiss Handball Federation have joined forces and entered the race to host the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 with a combined bid.

The move has changed the overall bidding situation for the EHF EURO events in 2026 and 2028.

Initially, Spain and Portugal had entered a joint bid for the 2028 men's tournament, while Switzerland was bidding for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and the Men’s EHF EURO 2028.

The three nations see it as an option to underline their willingness to make EHF EURO 2028 a standout event by submitting the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of the Real Madrid football club, as a possible venue to showcase the final weekend.

Additional options submitted as final weekend venues include the Palau St. Jordi in Barcelona, the Wanda Stadium in Madrid and the Palexpo in Geneva.

The EHF Executive Committee unanimously approved the new joint bid on Tuesday.

The awarding of the host nations for the EHF EURO events in 2026 and 2028 will take place at the EHF Extraordinary Congress on 20 November in Vienna.

Based on the acceptance of the new ‘three-nations bid’, Switzerland withdrew its single bids for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and the Men’s EHF EURO 2028.

Parallel, the Executive Committee was informed of the withdrawal of Norway, Denmark and Sweden from their bid to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, and of the withdrawal of Denmark, Sweden and Norway to host the Men’s EHF EURO 2028.

The overview of federations bidding to organise the EHF EUROs in 2026 and 2028 reads as follows:

Men’s EHF EURO 2026 (15 January to 1 February): DEN/SWE/NOR

Women’s EHF EURO 2026 (3 to 20 December): RUS

Men’s EHF EURO 2028 (13 to 30 January): ESP/POR/SUI

Women’s EHF EURO 2028 (30 November to 17 December): NOR/DEN/SWE

For 2026, Denmark, Sweden and Norway have submitted the following venues, with a final definition taking place between the EHF and the OCs: Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning (final weekend venue), Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Arena Kristianstad, Malmö Arena, DNB Arena in Stavanger, Trondheim Spektrum, Byarena in Bergen, Nye Fornebu in Oslo (to be constructed).

For the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 the following venues have been suggested by Russia: Yubileyny Sports Place and Sibur Arena in St. Petersburg; VTB Arena, also the venue for the final weekend, in Moscow.

In 2028, the following venues could see Europe’s best players taking to the courts: WiZink Center in Madrid, the Altice Arena in Lisbon, the Palau St. Jordi in Barcelona, the Casal Espania Arena (to be constructed) in Valencia, the Hallenstadion and the Swisslife Arena in Zürich, the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne and the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

For the final weekend, the Palau St. Jordi as well as the Wanda Stadium or the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid have been mentioned as potential venues. Geneva’s Palexpo is a possible fourth option.

For the Women’s EHF EURO 2028, Denmark and Norway have submitted the same possible venues. Sweden swaps the arenas in Kristianstad and Malmö for the Arena Helsingborg and Gothenburg’s Scandinavium. The Nye Fornebu in Oslo would host the final weekend.

For both 2028 events the final decision on the playing venues rests with the EHF and the organising committees.