Spectacular Sunday guaranteed at ebt Finals

The ebt Finals 2021 will reach its dramatic conclusion on Sunday after Saturday’s quarter-finals produced a series of memorable matches on the sand in Torrox.

The women’s quarter-finals were arguably the most tense with three of the four games decided by a shootout.

Reigning women’s champions CATS A M Team Almeria booked their spot in the semi-finals after a 2:1 (16:14, 14:19, 8:2) victory over BHC Plan B.

Standing in the Spanish side’s way of another final are Sport Club Senec, who also needed a shootout to secure their place in the last four. The Slovakian side fought back from losing the first set to beat OVB Beach Girls 5:0 in the shootout.

Team Blue Bee from Denmark will face Westsite of Amsterdam in the second semi-final. Blue Bee earned a straight sets victory (19:12, 20:19) over GRF Leca, while Westsite edged a thrilling match against Dubrava. The Dutch side narrowly won the first set 18:16 before their Croatian opponents took the second 17:16. It was a tight call in the shootout too, but one Westsite would win 5:4.

Straight sets wins dominate men’s quarters

It was a different story in the men’s competition as all four matches in the last eight were won in straight sets.

There was to be no medal for the team representing Malaga as they were defeated 2:0 by Tuareg Algeciras in the final match of the day on the main court.

Tuarag, a team representing Serbia but have a number of Spanish players in their squad, will meet HEI Beach Handball from Denmark. The Danish team made light work of their opponents Inowroclaw, winning 28:18, 28:19.

The second semi-final will see V. Gaw of Portugal take on BHC Zagreb after both teams won their quarter-final ties.

Zagreb, the seven-time winners, denied Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate, in straight sets 28:18, 24:14, while V. Gaw overcame Sport Club Senec 18:12, 22:18.

Handball fans can watch all of the action live from Torrox as it happens exclusively live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

Matches get under at 09:45 CEST on Sunday before the all-important medal matches begin at 16:30 CEST. Click here for the men’s results and schedule and click here for the women’s results and schedule.

All photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff / kolektiff