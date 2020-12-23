Sponsor line-up promises sold out VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

EHF Marketing are delighted to announce that all marketing rights for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 have been sold out.

Long-term sponsors VELUX, Nord Stream 2, Gorenje, SELECT and UNIQA have been granted additional exposure for the event, with branding visible on second screen LED displays inside the arena – as part of an innovate package available for this unique VELUX EHF FINAL4.

UNIBET, a well-known EHF EURO partner enlarges its footprint in handball by partnering with the VELUX EHF FINAL4, taking the opportunity to expose their brand on floor positions and LCD boards.

With LEDVANCE, announced as event partner last week, and UNIBET also becoming part of the game, this completes the line-up of partners for the event.

David Szlezak, Managing Director, EHF Marketing, said: “The fact that all sponsorship packages have been sold is great news, especially given the challenging environment that the global sports market is facing.

“More importantly, it further highlights that even though this EHF FINAL4 will be different to past editions, the interest in being a part of a unique event remains an attractive option for sponsors and partners.

"Our special thanks go out to all our partners for their excellent cooperation in these demanding times when spectators are not allowed to be on site. This is for sure a step forward in developing existing as well as new partnerships.

“Handball is continuing to grow in popularity, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome LEDVANCE and UNIBET to the family.”