Staggering Rostov sweep Metz

Last week, coach Per Johansson concluded that his team, Rostov-Don, beat Bietigheim by pure luck.

But the Russian club have learned from their mistakes and came out roaring against Metz, with luck no longer an issue. Their convincing 30:26 win puts them top of the standings for now, ahead of Vipers Kristiansand's match against Team Esbjerg on Sunday.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 30:26 (16:12)

a 6:1 run spurred by former Metz centre back Grace Zaadi helped Rostov open a 15:11 lead, with Metz able to score only once for much of the second quarter

a new-look Rostov impressed with their fast-paced game, scoring three goals via fast breaks in the first half

Metz’s away woes continued this season, as the French side lost their second away game in a row

Rostov leapfrog Vipers to first place in the standings, with seven points after four matches; Metz are still third, with four points in four games

despite choosing to play a fast-paced game, Rostov scored an impressive 17 goals via their back line, or 56 per cent of their total of 30

Zaadi inflicts pain on her former team

After 10 seasons wearing Metz's shirt – her entire senior career – Grace Zaadi decided to move on this summer and joined Rostov. The 27-year-old centre back needed a few games to get going, but she looks the perfect fit for the Russian side.

Against her former team, Zaadi scored five goals and dished out three assists, while also looking sharp in defence, where she recorded one steal. More of this and Rostov will become one of the teams to beat this season.