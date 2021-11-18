Stanko: “Krim’s fighting spirit is not in question”

After their rocky start to the season, Krim currently sit in seventh place in group B with three points after only one win and one draw. The latter was achieved in the most recent game, against CSKA, who are also their next opponents.

The rematch against the Russian champions is set for Saturday in Ljubljana at 16:00 CET (live on EHFTV) and the Slovenian side will give their best to secure the two points on home ground.

“The draw in Russia, that earned point, is really important for us. We didn’t start the season as we wanted, which led to certain changes. However, we have to be patient. We still have many matches in front of us. CSKA are great team — motivated and strong with a good back court line that we need to stop. We want to get those two points at home, as we failed to do that this season,” says Stanko.

“Playing two matches against the same opponent in such a short time is a challenge. However, our goal is the same. We need to alter some things, fix our mistakes that we made and take advantage of all our strengths and power. It’s not going to be easy.”

Krim Mercator have recorded five defeats in DELO EHF Champions League, but against Sävehof, Metz, Odense and Vipers, they came up short by only one goal. It is never easy to lose like that, but the characteristic of a strong team is to learn and rise from mistakes.

“It’s not easy when you’re so close every time and in the end the points are not yours. However, the energy, motivation, diligence and fighting spirit in our team are not in question. I believe in us. Every player on the team is important and I try to give my best to help the team. There is still a lot of room for improvement, for both me and the team. We have a new coach, Nataliya Derepasko, who know us very well. We are working hard for our set goals and if we continue like this, I believe that a good rest of the season awaits us,” concludes Stanko.