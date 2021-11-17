20:25

RESULT: MESHKOV BREST VS ZAGREB 30:30

Disappointment for both Brest and Zagreb on the hunt for their first wins of the season, as neither side can clinch the victory and the match ends in a draw. While it is the Croatian team's second draw of the season, taking their tally to two points, it is Brest's first point in 2021/22. Their group rankings therefore stay the same, with Zagreb in seventh in group A and Brest in eighth.

20:20

RESULT: MOTW ELVERUM HANDBALL VS MONTPELLIER HB 30:37

Montpellier do their job and clinch the clear win after leading all the way through the MOTW. The French team move up to 11 points with the victory, where they await THW Kiel's round 7 result to find out if they finish the round alone on top of group A or equal with the German side on points.

Montpellier back Gilberto Duarte is named Player of the Match.

20:16

RESULT: HC MOTOR VS VESZPRÉM 29:27

Motor hold off Veszprém, who really threaten to close the gap in the final minutes, and clinch their third win of the season. The victory takes Motor to six points on the table, and they jump up to fourth place temporarily, with the rest of group B still to play round 7.

20:11

We are into the final minutes and Montpellier can clearly see the two points within their grasp at this point, with a 35:26 lead in the MOTW vs Elverum and only five minutes on the clock. Hugo Descat has netted a huge eight goals for the French side, while Gilberto Duarte, Lucas Moscariello and Julien Bos are also having a stellar outing, combining for 16 goals.

At Motor, the home side look set to clinch the points but they cannot lose focus now, as they have a much narrower lead at 29:26.

In Brest, the battle for first win is still raging, with the score at 29:29. Will it be Meshkov or Zagreb who take the victory? Or will they have to settle for splitting the points?

19:50

Nearing the 45-minute mark in our three opening round 7 clashes, both Elverum and Veszprém are still chasing their rivals — although, while the Hungarian side appear in with a chance, Elverum look very much on their way to a defeat in the MOTW.

Courtesy of a goal from their captain Yanis Lenne, Montpellier have just hit a 10-goal lead, at 29:19. Elverum will need a miracle to turn the MOTW around now, and it seems the chance for their record-equalling run of victories in the top flight is about to end.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, Veszprém are much closer, with the score at 22:20 for Motor. But Veszprém have been hovering that close for some time and have not managed to shake that pesky narrow difference. Can they find the magic trick to do so in the last quarter of the game?

In the clash of teams targeting their first victory of the season, Meshkov Brest and Zagreb are now locked in a one-for-one battle, with the score level at 22:22.