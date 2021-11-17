Live blog: MHB win MOTW; Motor overthrow Veszprém
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 resumes after three weeks with round 7 of the group phase on Wednesday and Thursday.
The eight matches have been evenly divided between both playing days, with the Match of the Week between Elverum Handball and Montpellier HB opening the round on Wednesday at 18:45 CET.
- next up on Wednesday, at 20:45 CET: Flensburg vs Dinamo
- so far on Wednesday: MOTW Elverum vs Montpellier 30:37; Motor vs Veszprém 29:27; Brest vs Zagreb 30:30
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Kiel vs Aalborg, Szeged vs Vardar; at 20:25 CET: Barça vs Kielce, PSG vs Porto
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-blocking might apply). Read the round preview for details on all eight matches
20:25
RESULT: MESHKOV BREST VS ZAGREB 30:30
Disappointment for both Brest and Zagreb on the hunt for their first wins of the season, as neither side can clinch the victory and the match ends in a draw. While it is the Croatian team's second draw of the season, taking their tally to two points, it is Brest's first point in 2021/22. Their group rankings therefore stay the same, with Zagreb in seventh in group A and Brest in eighth.
20:20
RESULT: MOTW ELVERUM HANDBALL VS MONTPELLIER HB 30:37
Montpellier do their job and clinch the clear win after leading all the way through the MOTW. The French team move up to 11 points with the victory, where they await THW Kiel's round 7 result to find out if they finish the round alone on top of group A or equal with the German side on points.
Montpellier back Gilberto Duarte is named Player of the Match.
20:16
RESULT: HC MOTOR VS VESZPRÉM 29:27
Motor hold off Veszprém, who really threaten to close the gap in the final minutes, and clinch their third win of the season. The victory takes Motor to six points on the table, and they jump up to fourth place temporarily, with the rest of group B still to play round 7.
20:11
We are into the final minutes and Montpellier can clearly see the two points within their grasp at this point, with a 35:26 lead in the MOTW vs Elverum and only five minutes on the clock. Hugo Descat has netted a huge eight goals for the French side, while Gilberto Duarte, Lucas Moscariello and Julien Bos are also having a stellar outing, combining for 16 goals.
At Motor, the home side look set to clinch the points but they cannot lose focus now, as they have a much narrower lead at 29:26.
In Brest, the battle for first win is still raging, with the score at 29:29. Will it be Meshkov or Zagreb who take the victory? Or will they have to settle for splitting the points?
19:50
Nearing the 45-minute mark in our three opening round 7 clashes, both Elverum and Veszprém are still chasing their rivals — although, while the Hungarian side appear in with a chance, Elverum look very much on their way to a defeat in the MOTW.
Courtesy of a goal from their captain Yanis Lenne, Montpellier have just hit a 10-goal lead, at 29:19. Elverum will need a miracle to turn the MOTW around now, and it seems the chance for their record-equalling run of victories in the top flight is about to end.
Meanwhile in Ukraine, Veszprém are much closer, with the score at 22:20 for Motor. But Veszprém have been hovering that close for some time and have not managed to shake that pesky narrow difference. Can they find the magic trick to do so in the last quarter of the game?
In the clash of teams targeting their first victory of the season, Meshkov Brest and Zagreb are now locked in a one-for-one battle, with the score level at 22:22.
19:30
Tonight's MOTW journalist Björn Pazen weighs in with his thoughts on Elverum vs Montpellier so far:
Maybe the hopes were too high and put Elverum under pressure in their first ever MOTW in the EHF Champions League. On the other side, Montpellier arrived with a lot of confidence after four straight victories, despite a defeat against PAUC in their domestic league. The French side were as cold as ice and overran the truly chanceless Norwegian champions in the first 25 minutes and until the score of 18:12.
Seven different Montpellier players scored the first 14 goals shows that Elverum could try whatever they wanted, but the visitors always had the better answer. And Elverum had one problem: the goalkeepers. Emil Kheri Imsgard and Thorsten Fries did not stop any of the 20 Montpellier shots before the break, while on the other side, even an average performance from Marin Sego was enough to back Montpellier with confidence.
To be down by “only” five goals at half-time means that Elverum still have a chance to turn the match around, but the whole way of defending and goalkeeping need to improve.
19:27
HALF-TIME UPDATE: MOTW ELVERUM VS MONTPELLIER 15:20
A tough battle for home side Elverum so far, as they cannot narrow the deficit against Montpellier before the half-time break. The French side hold a confident lead after the first 30 minutes. Can Elverum find the right answer during the break?
19:23
HALF-TIME UPDATE: HC MOTOR VS VESZPRÉM 14:12
Kentin Mahe has the last say of the half, scoring a penalty goal that is his fourth strike in the match, taking Veszprém within two goals of Motor as we go to the break.
HALF-TIME UPDATE: MESHKOV BREST VS ZAGREB 13:15
A two-goal distance in Belarus as well, but the home side are the ones left with a task for the second period as they go to half-time with a deficit against them. Zagreb will surely be ready to fight very hard to keep their advantage. Can they do it and clinch the long-awaited victory?
19:13
It's a familiar feeling for Zagreb as they see their narrow lead slip away, with the score in Brest now level at 11:11 in the 23rd minute. Despite their record this season, with no wins yet, Zagreb have held the advantage or been level with their opponents multiple times before the chance slipped away.
With Brest having fought back from a three-goal deficit, is the momentum going to stay on their side or can Zagreb keep up the pace?
Meanwhile in the MOTW, Montpellier are steamrolling their opponents with an 17:11 lead. In Zaporozhye, Veszprém are still chasing Motor, currently trailing 8:11.
19:01
Just past roughly the 10-minute mark on all three courts, let's check in with who's in front! In the MOTW, Montpellier are in charge — and quite confidently so — at 9:6 vs Elverum.
Veszprém had some serious trouble getting started on Motor's court, taking nine minutes to score their first goal. In the 12th minute, the Hungarian side trail Motor 2:5.
Over in Brest, Zagreb have the edge at 7:5.
18:47
And we're officially back! Starting whistle sounds at Elverum, Brest and Motor and round 7 is open with the first three matches underway.
In the MOTW in Norway, Montpellier line player Lucas Moscariello is the first on the score board.
Watch all three matches live on EHFTV.
18:19
It's not only the MOTW getting the round started at 18:45 CET — we also have Motor hosting Veszprém and Zagreb taking on Meshkov Brest in Belarus.
Meshkov Brest vs Zagreb sees a duel of sides desperate to take their first win of the season, as Meshkov have lost all six encounters in the season so far, while Zagreb have just one point gained from a draw. They were defeated in the remaining five games. Meshkov are eighth in group A, while Zagreb are seventh.
Over in group B, Motor will be hoping to overthrow Veszprém, who are third ranked with eight points — two behind group leaders Kielce and one behind reigning title holders Barça. Motor have four points gained from two wins this season, and have been defeated in their four remaining games.
See all the group standings here.
18:00
Let's dive into some key facts about the MOTW, Elverum vs Montpellier!
Montpellier enter the round as the group A leaders, on nine points after four wins, one draw and one loss this season. Highlighting just how competitive this group is, Elverum are fifth ranked but only one point behind MHB. The Norwegian side have won three clashes this season, delivered two exciting draws and lost once.
Elverum's record of four unbeaten matches has seen them equal their record for longest unbeaten streak in the Champions League. A victory in the MOTW will equal their longest winning run. Montpellier have collected four wins on the trot ahead of tonight's match.
When the clubs met in 2016/17 in the group phase, they each won the home leg.
17:00
Elverum vs Montpellier — that is also the duel between Scandinavian left wings Sindre Heldal and Lucas Pellas. Check out how that stack up against each other:
16:45
So we start in Norway, where Elverum, one of the surprise packages of the season, are taking on Montpellier, who have been doing very well after a year absence from the EHF Champions League by claiming top spot in group A after six rounds.
Why Elverum have been doing so well, too? Listen to Tobias Grøndahl, who explains to EHF journalist Ola Selby why he and Elvererum are where they are - among the very best of the group phase:
16:21
I feel like this is among the best group phases we have seen for many seasons. The round 7 schedule includes several games that could easily have made for a terrific Match of the Week...
... but of course, there is only one MOTW per round, and the good news is: we won't keep you waiting too long for it this time, as Elverum Handball vs Montpellier HB will already throw off among the first batch of matches at 18:45 CET today!
16:09
Have you seen the playing schedule for today and tomorrow? This is just so W-O-W:
16:00
Hello, and welcome back to the EHF Champions League Men!
We never thought that waiting for almost three weeks could last sooooo long, but finally we are back again with action from Europe's top flight.
Get yourself in the mood and up to date with our round 7 preview: