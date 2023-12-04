Last 16 teams to discover their opponents

As with previous rounds, the competition continues with its straight knockout format, with teams playing each other over two legs.

Participating teams will have some time to wait before resuming the competition, as the EHF European Cup will take a break during the Men's EHF EURO 2024.

The first leg ties of the last 16 will take place on 10/11 February 2024, with the second legs on 17/18 February 2024.

Teams from 12 different countries make up the 16 teams left in the competition, including participants from recent editions of the EHF Champions League, Slovakia's TATRAN Presov and Besiktas Safi Cimento of Türkiye.

Photo © VZ