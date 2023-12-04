What teams need in last round of group matches
After an intense start to the season, the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 are now set to be concluded with round 6 on Tuesday evening. While already 14 of the 16 teams for the main round have been confirmed, there is still a lot to play for across the eight groups, as top two teams can earn valuable points to carry with them to the next phase.
Group A
Qualified for the main round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen, HBC Nantes
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: Sport Lisboa e Benfica, IFK Kristianstad
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Nantes host Löwen for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 36:32 win in the home match against Nantes
Group B
Qualified for the main round: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Górnik Zabrze
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: HC Kriens-Luzern, AEK Athens HC
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Zabrze host Hannover-Burgdorf for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 34:28 win in the home match against Zabrze
Group C
Qualified for the main round: IK Sävehof
Can still qualify: RK Gorenje Velenje, Pfadi Winterthur
Out of the race: REBI Balonmano Cuenca
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Velenje advance if they beat Sävehof
- Velenje advance if they draw with Sävehof and Pfadi do not beat Cuenca
- Velenje advance if they lose against Sävehof and Pfadi lose against Cuenca
- Pfadi advance in all other scenarios
Group D
Qualified for the main round: RK Nexe, Skjern Håndbold
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: ABC de Braga / UMinho, MSK Povaszka Bystrica
What is at stake Tuesday:
- all has been decided; Nexe and Skjern advance and both take two points with them to the main round
Group E
Qualified for the main round: SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: Elverum Handball, HC Lovcen-Cetinje
What is at stake Tuesday:
- all has been decided; Flensburg and Kadetten advance and both take two points with them to the main round
Group F
Qualified for the main round: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Vojvodina
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: BM Logroño La Rioja, HC Alkaloid
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Bjerringbro-Silkeborg host Vojvodina for two more points to take to the main round; the Serbian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
Group G
Qualified for the main round: Füchse Berlin
Can still qualify: Dinamo Bucuresti, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball
Out of the race: HC Izvidac
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Dinamo advance if they do not lose against Chambéry
- Dinamo advance if they lose against Chambéry by seven goals or less
- Chambéry advance if they beat Dinamo by eight goals or more
Group H
Qualified for the main round: CSM Constanta, Sporting CP
Can still qualify: –
Out of the race: MOL Tatabánya KC, KGHM Chrobry Glogow
What is at stake Tuesday:
- Sporting host Constanta for two more points to take to the main round; the Romanian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Sporting
photo © 2023 Jurij Vodusek