What teams need in last round of group matches

Group A

Qualified for the main round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen, HBC Nantes

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: Sport Lisboa e Benfica, IFK Kristianstad

What is at stake Tuesday:

Nantes host Löwen for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 36:32 win in the home match against Nantes

Group B

Qualified for the main round: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Górnik Zabrze

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: HC Kriens-Luzern, AEK Athens HC

What is at stake Tuesday:

Zabrze host Hannover-Burgdorf for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 34:28 win in the home match against Zabrze

Group C

Qualified for the main round: IK Sävehof

Can still qualify: RK Gorenje Velenje, Pfadi Winterthur

Out of the race: REBI Balonmano Cuenca

What is at stake Tuesday:

Velenje advance if they beat Sävehof

Velenje advance if they draw with Sävehof and Pfadi do not beat Cuenca

Velenje advance if they lose against Sävehof and Pfadi lose against Cuenca

Pfadi advance in all other scenarios

Group D

Qualified for the main round: RK Nexe, Skjern Håndbold

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: ABC de Braga / UMinho, MSK Povaszka Bystrica

What is at stake Tuesday:

all has been decided; Nexe and Skjern advance and both take two points with them to the main round

Group E

Qualified for the main round: SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: Elverum Handball, HC Lovcen-Cetinje

What is at stake Tuesday:

all has been decided; Flensburg and Kadetten advance and both take two points with them to the main round

Group F

Qualified for the main round: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Vojvodina

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: BM Logroño La Rioja, HC Alkaloid

What is at stake Tuesday:

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg host Vojvodina for two more points to take to the main round; the Serbian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

Group G

Qualified for the main round: Füchse Berlin

Can still qualify: Dinamo Bucuresti, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball

Out of the race: HC Izvidac

What is at stake Tuesday:

Dinamo advance if they do not lose against Chambéry

Dinamo advance if they lose against Chambéry by seven goals or less

Chambéry advance if they beat Dinamo by eight goals or more

Group H

Qualified for the main round: CSM Constanta, Sporting CP

Can still qualify: –

Out of the race: MOL Tatabánya KC, KGHM Chrobry Glogow

What is at stake Tuesday:

Sporting host Constanta for two more points to take to the main round; the Romanian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Sporting

photo © 2023 Jurij Vodusek