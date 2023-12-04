20231204

What teams need in last round of group matches

04 December 2023, 15:30

After an intense start to the season, the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 are now set to be concluded with round 6 on Tuesday evening. While already 14 of the 16 teams for the main round have been confirmed, there is still a lot to play for across the eight groups, as top two teams can earn valuable points to carry with them to the next phase.

Group A

Qualified for the main round: Rhein-Neckar Löwen, HBC Nantes

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: Sport Lisboa e Benfica, IFK Kristianstad

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Nantes host Löwen for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 36:32 win in the home match against Nantes

 

Group B

Qualified for the main round: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Górnik Zabrze

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: HC Kriens-Luzern, AEK Athens HC

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Zabrze host Hannover-Burgdorf for two more points to take to the main round; the German side already have two points to carry over from their 34:28 win in the home match against Zabrze

 

Group C

Qualified for the main round: IK Sävehof

Can still qualify: RK Gorenje Velenje, Pfadi Winterthur

Out of the race: REBI Balonmano Cuenca

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Velenje advance if they beat Sävehof
  • Velenje advance if they draw with Sävehof and Pfadi do not beat Cuenca
  • Velenje advance if they lose against Sävehof and Pfadi lose against Cuenca
  • Pfadi advance in all other scenarios

 

Group D

Qualified for the main round: RK Nexe, Skjern Håndbold

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: ABC de Braga / UMinho, MSK Povaszka Bystrica

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • all has been decided; Nexe and Skjern advance and both take two points with them to the main round

 

Group E

Qualified for the main round: SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Kadetten Schaffhausen

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: Elverum Handball, HC Lovcen-Cetinje

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • all has been decided; Flensburg and Kadetten advance and both take two points with them to the main round

 

Group F

Qualified for the main round: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Vojvodina

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: BM Logroño La Rioja, HC Alkaloid

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg host Vojvodina for two more points to take to the main round; the Serbian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

 

Group G

Qualified for the main round: Füchse Berlin

Can still qualify: Dinamo Bucuresti, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball

Out of the race: HC Izvidac

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Dinamo advance if they do not lose against Chambéry
  • Dinamo advance if they lose against Chambéry by seven goals or less
  • Chambéry advance if they beat Dinamo by eight goals or more

 

Group H

Qualified for the main round: CSM Constanta, Sporting CP

Can still qualify:

Out of the race: MOL Tatabánya KC, KGHM Chrobry Glogow

What is at stake Tuesday:

  • Sporting host Constanta for two more points to take to the main round; the Romanian side already have two points to carry over from their 29:28 win in the home match against Sporting

 

photo © 2023 Jurij Vodusek

