Starting shot for race to Cologne

The curtain rises again: On Wednesday, the EHF Champions League Men starts into its 2020/21 season with simultaneous matches in Brest, Belarus, and Celje, Slovenia.

With a new playing system and fixed playing times - always on Wednesday and Thursday at 18:45 and 20:45 CE(S)T - 14 of the top 16 elite teams in men’s club handball begin their journey to the EHF FINAL4 2021 in Cologne this week.

Two teams will have a delayed start into the season, as the high-profile game in group A between MOL-Pick Szeged and Paris-Saint Germain Handball has been postponed until further notice due to a positive Covid-19 test in the Hungarian team.

Two of the last three champions meet in group A, where Vardar and Kielce feature among the favourites for the top spots.

Over in group B, three of the four participants in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will clash: Veszprém, Kiel and Barça. A lot of attention will go to several big summer signings, most notably Sander Sagosen who moved from PSG to Kiel.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Wednesday 16 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Varder lead Brest 3:2 in their CL head-to-head, while they drew once

last season they both won their home match against the other team: Vardar 36:31 and Brest 31:22

Slovenian playmaker Stas Skube moved from Skopje to Brest in the summer of 2020

Vardar lost the SEHA League final two weeks ago, 35:27 against Veszprém

Meshkov scored 42 or more goals in each of their first three domestic league matches

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)

Wednesday 16 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Kielce are starting their 12th straight CL campaign, Flensburg their ninth

three of their four previous matches in the CL ended in a draw, while Kielce won the other match only by a single goal - 29:28 in the 2016 quarter-final

Flensburg just signed Slovenian line player Domen Sikosek Pelko until the end of 2020 to make up for injuries

Kielce won their first two games in the Polish league

FC Porto (POR) vs Elverum Handball (NOR)

Thursday 17 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Porto were one of the surprise packages in groups A/B last season, with wins over Kielce and Kiel

Elverum lost several important players in the off-season, including Lukas Sandell, Sebastian Henneberg and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson, but managed to sign Luc Abalo from PSG

the two clubs have not met before in the CL

Porto started their domestic league with a win against Braga (36:18), Elverum have won the first four games in the Norwegian league

GROUP B:

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Wednesday 16 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

in four CL duels against Aalborg, Celje only took one victory - at home in the 2017/18 group phase

Celje once again lost a top talent, as Domen Makuc joined Barça

Aalborg play in the CL for the sixth time while Celje appear in their 26 th season, one short of Zagreb’s record

season, one short of Zagreb’s record after some surprising results last CL season, four Aalborg players were signed by German Bundesliga clubs

neither team dropped points in the domestic league so far this season: Aalborg have the maximum six points in Denmark, Celje won twice in Slovenia

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 16 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides were CL finalists (Nantes in 2018; Veszprém in 2002, 2015, 2016 and 2019) but failed to win the trophy

Nantes’ top star Kiril Lazarov, who has announced his retirement for 2021, was a CL top scorer for Veszprém

Nantes lost local hero Nicolas Tournat to Kielce but signed Spanish EHF EURO champion Adria Figueras from Granollers

Veszprém start their 26th CL season with a fromer Nantes player: Spanish world and EHF EURO champion Jorge Maqueda joined from Szeged

Veszprém won the SEHA League two weeks ago, beating Vardar 35:27 in the final

HC Motor (UKR) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 17 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

both teams never met before in any European club competition

record CL winners Barça are waiting for another title for five years now, while Motor play their eighth consecutive CL season but never reached the quarter-final

new Motor coach Gintaras Savukynas is integrating eight new arrivals in his squad

the last time Motor won their group phase opener was in 2017 (36:23 against Chekhovskie Medvedi)

Barça lost their CL season-opener at Szeged last year but went on to win all 13 remaining group phase matches

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Thursday 17 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV