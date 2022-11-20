Stine Oftedal, leader of the young ones

Oftedal is the team captain of defending and record EHF EURO champions Norway. She always takes the responsibility, is like the extended arm of the coach, like the leader guiding through a dark forest without fear – but with a smile on her face.

Tonight at 20.30 CET, hours after being included in the Women's EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team, the 31-year-old centre back will play her sixth EHF EURO final, facing Denmark. From the previous se has won four: in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2020.

This year, however, is different. Experienced players such as Camilla Herrem, Veronica Kristiansen or Kari Brattset Dale are not playing the EHF EURO due to different reasons. Seven Norwegians play their first major tournament – and the captain became the leader of a young pack.

“It feels great to be in the final and to be one of the leaders. It shows we have done many things right. In general, we created a lot of habits to get the new ones into the team, so it went smoothly,” said Oftedal ahead of the final against Scandinavian neighbours Denmark, who played their last final 18 years ago – against Norway, and lost.