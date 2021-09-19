Strong CSKA claim first win of the season

Relying heavily on their strong back line, CSKA began their DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season with a 34:27 win against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK.

Pera wins the Romanian coaches’ battle

Romania and Denmark are the only countries with three coaches in this season's DELO EHF Champions League, and the two Romanian coaches who ply their trade for foreign teams clashed on Sunday in Moscow.

As CSKA imposed their will on the game with a superb performance from their backs, Florentin Pera came out as the winner. Notably, Ana Gros, Elena Mikhaylichenko, Polina Vedekhina and Antonina Skorobogatchenko combined for 20 goals.

But for Pera and Costica Buceschi, Kastamonu’s coach, they still have plenty of work to finetune their teams in the competition.