EHF Champions League
Dortmund stay unbeaten after win in Podgorica
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, who finished only seventh in their DELO EHF Champions League group last season, have started the new season successfully, claiming three points in two games.
After splitting the points with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria last week, the German team earned their first win of the season, 34:29, at Buducnost BEMAX.
GROUP A
Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 29:34 (15:18)
- for the first time since the 2009/10 season, Buducnost started their DELO EHF Champions League campaign with two defeats
- in the opening 15 minutes, neither side created more than a one-goal gap. Dortmund then used a 3:0 run to take a 10:7 advantage
- the German side controlled the rest of the match and never gave up the lead
- 34 goals is Dortmund's highest number of goals scored in a Champions League match, surpassing the 33 goals they scored against Brest Bretagne last season
- Dortmund will host Brest in round 3 next Saturday, while Buducnost are scheduled to play at Team Esbjerg on Sunday
Captain leads the way
While left back Dana Bleckmann scored three goals in the opening five minutes, it was her teammate Alina Grijseels who became Dortmund's main attacking weapon as the game developed.
The 25-year-old centre back and team captain ended the match with 11 goals from 12 attempts, including five goals from the seven-metre line.
I am very happy. We did not expect three points after two games. We knew that the game would be difficult for both teams, because we and Buducnost Bemax have young players. We found a lot of solutions in both defence and attack. We deserved this victory.
I am not satisfied with the performance in defence. We tried to make changes in the defence, we played 6-0 and 5-1, we tried to be more aggressive and make the opponents make a mistake, but we did not succeed. We could have scored more than 30 if it were not for some missed goals, but that is not the point.