Dortmund stay unbeaten after win in Podgorica

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, who finished only seventh in their DELO EHF Champions League group last season, have started the new season successfully, claiming three points in two games.

After splitting the points with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria last week, the German team earned their first win of the season, 34:29, at Buducnost BEMAX.

GROUP A

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 29:34 (15:18)

for the first time since the 2009/10 season, Buducnost started their DELO EHF Champions League campaign with two defeats

in the opening 15 minutes, neither side created more than a one-goal gap. Dortmund then used a 3:0 run to take a 10:7 advantage

the German side controlled the rest of the match and never gave up the lead

34 goals is Dortmund's highest number of goals scored in a Champions League match, surpassing the 33 goals they scored against Brest Bretagne last season

Dortmund will host Brest in round 3 next Saturday, while Buducnost are scheduled to play at Team Esbjerg on Sunday

Captain leads the way

While left back Dana Bleckmann scored three goals in the opening five minutes, it was her teammate Alina Grijseels who became Dortmund's main attacking weapon as the game developed.

The 25-year-old centre back and team captain ended the match with 11 goals from 12 attempts, including five goals from the seven-metre line.