Strong second half earns Veszprem their third win

Dinamo Bucuresti were one of the teams that gave Veszprem the most problems last season, even beating the Hungarian side on one occasion. Tonight, the Romanian side failed to create the sensation again, but they still offered last year’s EHF Final4 participants one heck of a resistance.

Thanks to an impressive defence, Dinamo took a four-goal lead in the first half, but the arrival on the court of Rodrigo Corrales changed everything for the hosts. Turning things around, Veszprem cruised away to victory in the second half, their third in as many games this season.

GROUP A

Telekom Veszprem (HUN) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 33:30 (15:17)

scoring three straight goals right after throw-off, Dinamo took the lead in the game, leaving their opponents unable to respond

with a strong Alexandru Bucataru between the posts and an efficient trio made of Kasparek, Kuduz and Akimenko, the visitors took a maximum lead of four goals at the 22nd minute

Rodrigo Corrales changed the face of the game for Veszprem, as the Spanish goalkeeper stopped more than half the shots in a twenty-minute period to help his team turn things around

despite taking a maximum advantage of five goals at the 45th minute, Veszprem remained under threat until the last second, as Dinamo made a desperate comeback to within two in the last five minutes

while Stanislav Kasparek netted seven times for Dinamo, three players scored five for Veszprem : Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Yahia Fathy Omar and Petar Nenadic

Rodrigo Corrales, Veszprem’s game-changer

Momir Ilic decided to have Vladimir Cupara start between Veszprem’s posts. But when the Serbian coach saw that this option was not working, he did not hesitate and asked Rodrigo Corrales to enter the court. It was minute 20 then, and the Spanish goalkeeper changed the tide for the hosts. 8 saves out of the 14 first shots aimed at him, Corrales definitely was the difference maker. And as he so often does, he played a crucial part in Veszprem’s win.