While the M20 EHF EURO has just begun with the first matches being played right now (watch on EHFTV), the M20 EHF Championship 1 reaches the end of the preliminary round today.

Featuring two preliminary round groups and a total of nine teams — four in group A and five in group B — the competition's next stage is the semi-finals, with the top two teams in each group ready to contest the penultimate round in Bulgaria.

Group B is already sorted, with Austria and The Netherlands on top with six points apiece after three straight wins. The two will meet today to determine first in the group. In group A, it's a closer race, with Czech Republic entering the final preliminary round day on top with four points.

The semi-finals and 5–8 cross-matches will be played on Saturday.

It is one o'clock... time to start the show in Portugal! The Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 gets officially underway at this very moment.

Denmark and Faroe Islands in group B as well as Sweden and Montenegro in group C have the honour to play the opening matches of this highly anticipated European Championship.

Again, tune in to EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) to watch the games live. And read our preview to learn all you need to know about the M20 EHF EURO.

Leaving the beach shortly, we take a quick look at the Women's 16 European Open in Gothenburg, where it is decision time in the main round.

As there is no knockout phase, the winners of the two main round groups go directly to the final... and we have one finalist already confirmed this morning: Spain! They have won all their matches at the tournament in Sweden so far, and are clear winners of main round group II ahead of Norway.

Spain's opponents in the final, and Norway's in the bronze medal match, are to be decided by the last matches in main round group I this afternoon. Three teams are still in the race for the final: Romania, Netherlands (currently both in seven points) and France (six).

This is their schedule:

12:30 CEST: France vs Netherlands

13:30 CEST: Romania vs Sweden

Wow, it doesn't get much closer than this! You can witness the conclusion as the matches can be watched live on EHFTV.

Some are having a flying start into the beach handball events in Prague this morning:

It is busy on the beach in Prague! The EHF Beach Handball Championships, with 12 teams in the men's competition and 11 in the women's competition, are also running.

Those championships are the official senior qualification tournaments for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023: 9 women’s teams and 10 men’s teams at the event in Prague will earn their tickets for next year’s European Championships in Portugal – 23-28 May 2023 in Nazaré.

European teams that qualified for the IHF Beach Handball World Championships 2022 in Greece have already secured their berth at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023.

So, who is playing against who? Here are the groups for both events:

A total of 29 teams are in the mix at the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2022 – 14 in the men's competition and 15 in the women's competition. Both events have started the preliminary round with three groups.

The group phase ends Saturday morning, before the knockout phase begins with the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon. The semi-finals and medal matches are on Sunday.

This is how the preliminary groups in both competitions look like:

It is summer time, so let's go to the beach first.

From today until Sunday, Prague is hosting the EHF Beach Handball Championship as well as the YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO – both with a women's and a men's competition – and opening-day play on the sandy courts in the Czech capital is already in full flow...

Tune in to EHFTV to catch all the action live.

