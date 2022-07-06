Janc and Slovenia ready for M20 EHF EURO

This will be the first edition of the competition after four years, as the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Slovenia were the last team to raise the U20 trophy in 2018 and their successors – those players born in or after 2002 – are hoping to repeat that success.

At last year’s M19 EHF EURO in Croatia, Slovenia finished fourth after losing the bronze medal to Spain, 28:37. However, Slovenia and their head coach Saša Prapotnik were proud of the team and one name in particular, Mitja Janc. The centre back was named MVP and best centre back of the tournament as well as being its top scorer with 61 goals.

“It was an amazing feeling, those awards showed me I’m on a good path and that I’m doing something right. But at the end, the only important thing is the team’s success. Unfortunately, Slovenia finished fourth and I’m still sorry we lost against Spain in a battle for the medal. That’s sport. We will see what this competition will bring,” says Janc.

There is no doubt all eyes will be on him at the M20 EHF EURO starting on 7 July in Portugal.

“We had a good preparation period. We played against Italy, Croatia and Austria and had good three weeks and I believe we are ready for the championship. We still have some small work to be done regarding opponents in the group,” says the 19-year-old Janc before travelling to Portugal.