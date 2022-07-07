Faroe Islands celebrate debut with huge win against Denmark

The Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022 threw off with a huge shock in Portugal, as the Faroe Islands won their first-ever match in the competition, 33:32, against Denmark, creating one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament.

Led by back Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotu, who scored nine goals and with a 15-save outing from goalkeeper Pauli Jacobsen, the Faroe Islands are now in a prime position to progress from a group where title holders Slovenia also recorded a heavy loss against Hungary, 31:22.

Germany and Sweden confirmed their powerhouse status in the other groups, as they recorded big wins against Italy and Montenegro, to throw off their campaign in style.