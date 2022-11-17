Sweden aim for first win against Netherlands in 12 years
Sweden and Netherlands have both qualified for the 2023 IHF World Championship; still there is something at stake when they meet Friday in the match for fifth place at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022: the ranking counts in the race to the Olympic Qualification Tournaments for Paris 2024.
PLACEMENT MATCH 5/6
Sweden vs Netherlands
Friday 18 November, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sweden are qualified for the 2023 IHF World Championship as one of three co-hosts besides Norway and Denmark; with three spots awarded at the EHF EURO, Netherlands have also booked their ticket
- Netherlands Swedish coach Per Johansson coached Sweden from 2008 to 2012 and steered them to their first medal at a major tournament: silver at the EHF EURO 2010; the Dutch team’s previous match was also against a former employer of Johansson: Montenegro
- Sweden have not won the last six official matches against Netherlands since 2010, though four of these ended in a draw
- Sweden finished level with Norway on six points in main round group I, but had lost the direct encounter; Netherlands placed third in group II following a 42:25 against Montenegro
- Sweden are 40 short of their 2,000th EHF EURO goal; their ninth conceded goal will also be their 2,000th in the history of the competition
- Jamina Roberts will play her 48th EHF EURO match for Sweden and become the outright Swedish No. 1, overtaking Isabelle Gulldén, who has 47 matches; Nathalie Hagman needs four goals to climb into second place on the all-time EHF EURO top scorers’ for Sweden
Sweden left back Jenny Carlsson: “It is hard to focus again after missing the semi-finals, but now we know that we want to place fifth place instead of sixth.”
Netherlands coach Per Johansson: “It was emotional against Montenegro, as it was the first time to face them. Facing Sweden on Friday will be not that emotional, as it is not the first time: I have played them with Montenegro four times.”