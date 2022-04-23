Sweden finish campaign with clear win against Turkey

With a clear 33:21 win against Turkey, Sweden celebrated winning group 6 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers on Saturday evening in Helsingborg with their fifth win in six games.

GROUP 6

Sweden vs Turkey 33:21 (13:9)

this was Sweden's second biggest win in the group, after the 30:17 drubbing against Iceland in their first match in October 2021

the big gap was mainly due to an excellent game from goalkeeper Evelina Eriksson, who frustrated Turkey's attack with 13 saves for a 41 per cent save efficiency

just like in their previous three participations in the Women's EHF EURO qualifiers, Turkey managed a single win in six games — a 30:29 victory against Iceland

only two of Sweden's court players failed to score in this game, as coach Tomas Axner made changes throughout the game

Turkey (194) have conceded the most goals in phase 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers — 13 more than Lithuania (181)

WATCH: She scored from HOW far out???? 🧐



Nina Dano with the buzzer-beater for @hlandslaget from all of TWELVE METRES 😱😱😱#playwithheart pic.twitter.com/spEMSC5B08 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 23, 2022

Hagman inspires Sweden once again

A 4:0 run spurred by right wing Nathalie Hagman, one of the most experienced players in Sweden’s squad, was the building block of the Scandinavian's side clear win against Turkey, their fifth in this group, which helped them celebrate securing the first place three days ago in style.

Hagman needs four more goals to hit the 650-goal mark for the national team and only nine more goals to leapfrog Linnea Torstenson for fourth place on Sweden's all-time top goalscorer standings, but the top scorer of the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship will have plenty of chances to do that at the EHF EURO 2022 in November.