Sweden, Germany complete semi-final lineup at M18 EHF EURO

Familiar faces to meet again in the semi-finals

With Spain, Hungary, Germany and Sweden, four former champions have made it to the semi-finals of the M18 EHF EURO 2022. While Germany (2021) and Sweden (2018) won the last two editions, Hungary have made it to the last four again for the first time since 2014. Spain were the bronze medallists last summer.

Spain are going for their seventh medal at this level; Germany, the most successful team with three gold medals, have made it to the semi-finals for the sixth time in the last eight editions.

The top 11 teams in the competition will earn a berth for the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship. Eight teams have already secured their spot: Spain, Hungary, Germany, Sweden, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway. The other teams will be confirmed after the 9/12 cross matches, involving Iceland, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, and Montenegro.