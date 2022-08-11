Hosts Israel impress at M18 EHF Championship

Trophy not the only reward for the champions

From the seven teams that started in the tournament last weekend, four still hope to lift the trophy in Tel Aviv on Saturday: Czech Republic and Greece advanced from group A, Israel and Lithuania from group B.

However, the title is not the only reward at stake as the winners of this M18 EHF Championship will earn promotion to the M18 EHF EURO in 2024 and will also secure their place at the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship.

All matches of the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Israel are streamed live on EHFTV.