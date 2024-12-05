Sweden overcome Poland to take maiden main round points
Sweden continued their bounceback from their preliminary round 2 loss to Hungary with a good win against Poland to begin the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round in Debrecen on Thursday.
We kept up with our opponents, we were two goals ahead in the first half, we had some struggles with their seven-against-six. In the second half they only scored 10 goals, a couple of them more in the end, so we changed a little bit in the defence and got better control on it and could control the game much easier.
It was a tough first half, two goals behind, and then in the second one we tried again to go out and play seven-against-six, but it looks like we didn’t have the energy today. I really think we had the chance to fight against them, but during the whole game we had too many mistakes, easy mistakes, not just because they are a good team, too many two-minute suspensions and in the end they were just better.