Sweden overcome Poland to take maiden main round points

Sweden overcome Poland to take maiden main round points

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 December 2024, 17:15

Sweden continued their bounceback from their preliminary round 2 loss to Hungary with a good win against Poland to begin the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round in Debrecen on Thursday.

Poland displayed quality and tactical maturity to compete with Sweden in the first half at the Fönix Arena in Debrecen, but ultimately their lack of experience showed and the Scandinavian side picked up the important two points.

GROUP I

Sweden vs Poland 33:25 (17:15)

  • with three players getting two-minute suspensions in the opening three minutes, the importance of the match and the pressure within both squads was clear
  • Sweden took an early four-goal lead (6:2) in the 7th minute, but Poland fought hard to get back into the match and did not let Sweden take an untouchable lead ahead of the break
  • line player, Marlena Urbanska received a direct disqualification in the second half and Poland ended the match with six two-minute suspensions, in comparison to Sweden's four
  • Monika Kobylinska was Poland's top scorer with six goals to her name with the right back overtaking Anna Ejsmont as Poland’s third-best EHF EURO scorer in history
  • Jamina Roberts scored six goals and missed only one attempt, ending up being crowned as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

 

Poland's secret weapon not enough to stop Bundsen and Hagman

After beginning the match by allowing Sweden to take early control of the match's result, Poland's coach Arne Senstad called a team timeout and instructed the squad to start playing seven against six in attack, which enabled them to get back into the match.

As a result, Poland played with much more confidence and efficiency, which saw them mount a first-half comeback and even take a 12:11 lead in the 24th minute.

However, although it took time for Tomas Axnér's squad to adapt their style of play, Johanna Bundsen and Nathalie Hagman played a crucial role in deciding the winner. Right wing Hagman scored nine goals, while Bundsen made 10 saves and even scored a couple of goals, finding the answer for Poland's seven-against-six play.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Germany MAL8265 AM
We kept up with our opponents, we were two goals ahead in the first half, we had some struggles with their seven-against-six. In the second half they only scored 10 goals, a couple of them more in the end, so we changed a little bit in the defence and got better control on it and could control the game much easier.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7697 AM
It was a tough first half, two goals behind, and then in the second one we tried again to go out and play seven-against-six, but it looks like we didn’t have the energy today. I really think we had the chance to fight against them, but during the whole game we had too many mistakes, easy mistakes, not just because they are a good team, too many two-minute suspensions and in the end they were just better.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Poland
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7572 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7711 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7458 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1117 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1174 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1278 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1192 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7947 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1496 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1462 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland 97A1564 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Germany UH21306 UH
Previous Article Germany open main round with a win
EURO24W Sweden Vs Hungary C5 1156 JC
Next Article Flash quotes: 5 December

Latest news

More News