Sweden storm to big win against Iceland

A strong start, backed by a great defensive effort was enough for Sweden to clinch a clear win against Iceland, 30:17, in their opening Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifier on Thursday.

GROUP 6

Sweden vs Iceland 30:17 (14:5)

With a 7:1 start, powered by three goals from back Jamina Roberts, Sweden built an unassailable lead

Iceland had their second-worst first half goal output over the past 10 years, with five, only beaten by three, scored against Croatia in the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification Phase

Sweden boasted a 61% attacking efficiency in the first half, Iceland could only manage 25%, missing 11 shots and turning the ball over four times

Roberts continued her great club form with IK Savehof where she has scored 25 goals in her first three DELO EHF Champions League games, putting six goals past the Icelandic goalkeepers tonight

Sweden are in pole-position to secure a place at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, it will be their 11th consecutive final tournament

Sweden clinch biggest-ever win against Iceland

In September 2019, Iceland had their worst-ever EHF EURO Qualification Phase match, scoring only eight goals against Croatia, in a 8:29 loss. It was not this bad this time around against Sweden, but only after the Swedish side relaxed in the second part of the match.

It was a great collective game for the Swedish side, who boasted an overall 73% shooting efficiency in taking the biggest-ever win against Iceland, tying the 33:20 win in a friendly game secured in September 2018.