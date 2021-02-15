Szeged and Vardar lock horns again in Match of the Week

After entertaining us with a rollercoaster ride of a game on Valentine’s day, MOL-Pick Szeged and HC Vardar 1961 will do it all again four days later in Match of the Week.

The round 12 clash in Hungary takes place on Thursday 18 February at 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV with commentary from Tom Ó Brannagáin.

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Szeged surging up group A

In the reverse fixture on Sunday, both sides treated fans to an enthralling back-and-forth clash, which either could have won.

After a bright start for Szeged, Vardar took hold of the game and held a three-goal lead early in the second half. Inspired performances by the likes Mirko Alilovic and Bence Banhidi turned the tide for Szeged, giving them a 28:26 victory and sending them joint-fourth in group A, alongside PSG and Porto.

­That match sets us up nicely for Thursday’s Match of the Week. Will we see Szeged continue their rise up the standings or can Vardar finally get their hands on a second victory.