Plock get record win against Metalurg

Metalurg and Plock had completely different momentum before tonight’s clash, the first of the two confrontations between the two teams.

Plock had won all of their group phase games and consequently were first in the standings, with ten points collected across five games.

Metalurg, on the other hand, were at the bottom of the table with only one point.

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 19:38 (9:16)

Plock started the game in the best possible fashion, not conceding any goal for the first nine minutes while scoring six. The Polish side’s advantage grew to nine goals but, thanks to Martin Serafimov scoring five in the first act alone, Metalurg were only down by seven at the break (9:16).

Plock increased their advantage after half-time, as Metalurg players showed obvious signs of tiredness. The maximum gap between the two teams, nineteen goals, was reached at the final siren.

16-year-old goalkeeper David Brestovac got his European League debut towards the end of the game.

Plock increase their lead at the top of the group, while Metalurg remain last.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday, also in Plock.

Metalurg’s nine-minute drought before first goal

There are better ways to start a game, especially when you are the underdog, than to wait until the ninth minute to score your first goal. But if the hosts’ offence remained disappointingly silent for so long, it’s because Plock took things very seriously. Three saves for Adam Moravski meant instant goals by Lovro Mihic and Przemyslaw Krajewki, and Wisla were well on their way to their sixth success.