Szeged ease past Elverum for first win

MOL-Pick Szeged have finally bagged their first win of the EHF Champions League season. After three straight defeats, the Hungarian side earned a clear 36:27 win over Elverum Handball on Thursday.

Elverum, however, continued their slump, having not gained a point since winning at FC Porto in their season opener in September.

GROUP A

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 36:27 (17:15)

despite missing several players, Szeged were in control of the first half and three Nik Henigman goals in the last five minutes gave them a two-goal lead at half-time

Szeged were ‘only’ up by three with 15 minutes left but completely dominated the last quarter

Richard Bodo led with nine goals for Szeged

Szeged’s first two points help them go level with Elverum, who haven’t added points since a win in round 1

Szeged kept some fuel in the tank

One might have thought that with many absent players, Szeged would struggle physically towards the end of tonight’s game, as they had done in previous games this season. But this time they didn’t. On the contrary, as Richard Bodo and Bence Banhidi showed they certainly had some fuel left in the tank. The duo combined to score six in the last 10 minutes as Szeged ran away from Elverum for a clear win - their first of the 2020/21 campaign.