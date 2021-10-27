Szeged strike back in close Match of the Week

Pick Szeged were constantly ahead in the Match of the Week (MOTW) on Wednesday night, but despite the clear result, the victory of the hosts against previous top side Aalborg Håndbold was decided only in the final stages.

While Pick are back on track after their previous home defeat against Elverum, it was Aalborg’s second away defeat after losing in Skopje, against Vardar. Both sides are now equal on eight points ahead of the two-week break from action.

Besides top scorers Bence Banhidi, Imanol Garciandia Alustiza and Borut Mackovsek (all five goals), goalkeeper Roland Mikler was again key for Pick’s success. Thanks to his 14 saves, he was awarded Player of the Match.

GROUP A

MOTW: Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 31:28 (17:13)

Borut Mackovsek (first half) and Bence Banhidi (second half) were unstoppable for Aalborg’s defence

Austrian wing Sebastian Frimmel received a direct red card after the break for Pick, but Aalborg could not profit

Alustiza’s strike made it 25:20 to the hosts and seemingly clear (47th minute), but Aalborg almost levelled (25:26) with five minutes remaining

A 3:0 run from the home side finally decided the encounter as Aalborg’s new arrival Aron Palmarsson could only register two goals from nine attempts.

Aalborg's Norwegians win country duel

Though Aalborg Håndbold lost this crucial match in terms of reaching a top position relating to direct qualification for the quarter-finals, the Danish champions won the ‘internal Norwegian duel’ as Szeged’s Alexander Blonz and Kent-Robin Tönnesen only scored one goal each.

Aalborg’s Sebastian Barthold was overall top scorer in the MOTW with seven goals, Christian Björnsen netted four times.