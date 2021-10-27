Champions League milestones for Kielce in easy win over PSG

Lomza Vive Kielce not only made history on Wednesday night thanks to their 200th Men’s EHF Champions League match and 6,000th goal, but they sealed their fifth win in a row this season in the elite European cup competition.



Their 38:33 victory against Paris Saint-Germain Handball means the visitors have now won only once in the last four games. Kielce jump to first place in the standings, but Barca, the previous leaders, can leapfrog them on Thursday if they win against FC Porto.

GROUP B

Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 38:33 (19:14)

Kielce become the ninth team to hit 200 games in the history of the Men’s EHF Champions League

Two 3:0 runs in both halves, spurred by back Szymon Sicko and left wing Dylan Nahi helped home side seal the win

Nahi, who played for PSG for five seasons (2016-2021), was Kielce’s top scorer, with six goals, his top tally this season

PSG’s left back, Mikkel Hansen, moved into top position in the goalscorer standings, now with 39 goals in six matches

Hansen now on 1,017 all-time Men’s EHF Champions League goals, second in the list behind teammate Nikola Karabatic (1,115)

Croatian centre back Igor Karacic scored the 37th goal for Kielce with four minutes remaining, the Polish champions’ 6,000th goal in the EHF Champions League Men

Kielce rely on attack to win fourth game in a row

Two of the three best attacks in the competition were neutralised in the first three minutes of the game, only for Kielce to eventually dictate the rhythm and scoring, reaching the 19-goal half-time mark for the third time this season, boasting an impressive 68% attacking efficiency in the first 30 minutes.

They picked up where they left off in the second half, scoring at least 37 goals for the third match in a row and with it, celebrated their double milestone achievement.