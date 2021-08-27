Szeged want to end their EHF FINAL4 curse

Pick Szeged have benefitted from their domestic rivalry with Telekom Veszprém HC over the years, developing into one of the toughest sides in the EHF Champions League.

Last season they won the Hungarian league again – three years after their last triumph – and Szeged are now striving for the club’s first appearance at the EHF FINAL4.

Coming off their strong domestic season and with the arrival of several key signings, Szeged have reason to believe that 2021/22 – their 20th season in the EHF Champions League – could be their year.

Main facts

Szeged renewed the contract of Juan Carlos Pastor, who heads into his ninth season as head coach

one of the team’s biggest stars, Bence Bánhidi, has also signed a new contract with the club

new arrival Miguel Martins forms a strong centre back duo with Dean Bombac

team captain Jonas Källman has left the club after seven years and Spanish ace Joan Canellas also moved on

Most important question: Will they finally make it to Cologne?

Pick Szeged finished the previous season on a high with the national league title, but they are aware that their European hopes ended too early again. This year the share group A with Aalborg, Kiel, Meshkov Brest, Elverum, Montpellier, Zagreb, and Vardar.

“Group B is stronger than ours. I think we have every chance to get first or second place. This would be very important as we would have one round less,” said head coach Juan Carlos Pastor.

Szeged will have to be cautious though as they begin the group phase in Montpellier, and they will also have two tough away games against Brest and Kiel.

“It will be important how we start off as it can accompany us for a long time. We can’t lose our philosophy and we will always focus on the next match,” Pastor said.

The arrival of Miguel Martins can help them reach their target. The 23-year-old centre back came to replace Joan Canellas with the aim to provide competition to Dean Bombac. Martins scored over 40 goals in his past 3 seasons in the Champions League with Porto, bringing even more firepower to the squad.

“We will have to work hard and the new players will need to adapt as soon as possible. If everything goes right with the preparation, I am sure that we will succeed in achieving our goal,” said new team captain Bence Bánhidi.

Under the spotlight: Bence Bánhidi

Szeged’s giant line player has made a name for himself by wearing down opposition defences and scoring crucial goals for club and country. He either takes the attention of two defenders at the same time making space for his teammates, or he steps into good positions where he can get the ball. And when he does, it is almost impossible to stop him from shooting.

The 26-year-old Hungarian will be eager to replicate his form from the 2018/19 season, when he scored 75 goals in the Champions League. Also, his defensive contributions are important if Szeged want to challenge for the throne of Europe.

How they rate themselves

Although a few experienced players have left the team, Szeged are aware of the strength and depth in their squad, and they will fancy their chances from group A. Head coach Pastor’s main aim is to finish first or second in the group and advance to the quarter-final directly, which would leave them one tie short of their ultimate goal for the season.

Did you know?

Szeged will have a new home from the end of 2021. The Szeged Aréna will have a capacity of 8,200, an additional 5,000 seats compared to the current playing hall. As a sign of respect, the away stand will be named after late Veszprém player Marian Cozma.

What the numbers say

Szeged will be celebrating their 60th birthday on 16 December 2021. Since the beginning of the 1990s they have developed a reputation in Europe – including winning the EHF Cup in 2014 – and on home soil, becoming a threat to the dominance of record champions Veszprém.

Arrivals and departures

Newcomers: Kent Robin Tönnesen (Telekom Veszprém), Alexander Blonz (Elverum Handball), Sebastian Frimmel (Kadetten Shaffhausen), Miguel Martins (FC Porto), Imanol Garciandía (PAUC)

Left the club: Joan Canellas (Kadetten Shaffhausen), Stanislav Kasparek (Meskov Brest), Dmitirj Zitnikov (Orlen Wisla Plock), Martin Stranovsky (Kosice), Jonas Källman (Benfica)

Past achievements

EHF Champions League

Participations (including 2021/22 season): 20

Quarter-finals (5): 1996/1997, 2003/2004, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2018/19

Play-offs (1): 2020/21

Last 16 (8): 2004/2005, 2005/2006, 2006/2007, 2010/2011, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20*

Main Round (1): 2007/2008

Group Phase (3): 2008/2009, 2009/2010, 2011/2012

Qualification (1): 2013/14

* 2019/20 Last 16 cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Other

EHF Cup: Winners 2013/14; Quarter-final: 2000/01; Last 16: 1994/95, 1999/2000

Cup Winners’ Cup: Semi-final: 1993/94; Quarter-final: 2002/03, 2008/09

Hungarian league: 4 titles (1996, 2007, 2018, 2021)

Hungarian cup: 7 titles (1977, 1982, 1983, 1993, 2006, 2008, 2019)