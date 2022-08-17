Talents enjoy summer of inspiration at Respect Your Talent events

Balic visited the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2022 in Montenegro last week for an inspiring session with some of the biggest talents of the game.

Like at the other Younger Age Category (YAC) tournaments this summer, each awarded Player of the Match in Podgorica was invited to the Respect Your Talent (RYT) event with the former star player – an Olympic and world champion with Croatia.

With his class and experience, Balic is a perfect RYT ambassador for the up-and-coming stars from tomorrow. The talents can learn a lot from Balic: they all are on the road to become high-level players, but the mentoring is focusing just as much on off-court topics.

The Player of the Match event is centred around the question: What is talent? It is not all about training as a player for handball, but also about training as a person – ultimately to become a better player.

Started in 2019, the RYT programme promotes a holistic development of talented players’ careers – on and off the court. In EHF’s philosophy, talent is what a player makes of it – the main responsibility to become a pro player is in the players’ hands.

And Balic couldn’t agree more with this philosophy.

“We ambassadors are here to help the young players in the best way we can,” says Balic.

“My pro tip for the young talents: They should always put the maximum effort in to become an even better player. It is up to young talents to decide how far they can go.”​