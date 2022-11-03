The value of water continues to increase and we are facing immense water challenges across the globe, such as flooding, drought, leakages and more. The importance of winning this climate match cannot be overstated. As a proud Official Partner of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, Grundfos will use the tournament as a platform to spread awareness of these challenges and the possibilities to make a difference in the Horn of Africa. Together, we can make it possible.

Changing lives in the Horn of Africa



Over the past 100 years, Africa, particularly the Horn of Africa, has been affected by 44% of the world’s droughts, with climate change intensifying the frequency and severity of the drought periods. As a consequence, 10 million children in the Horn of Africa are suffering from acute malnourishment, famine and thirst, making them extremely sensitive to diseases and infections.

Meaningful collaboration and partnerships take centre stage



Together with the Danish Red Cross, Grundfos will donate 38 hygiene kits after each of the 47 matches during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, providing water and sanitation for families in the Horn of Africa every time a player wins the Grundfos Player of the Match. The life-changing clean water and hygiene items will last for one month, giving families the possibility to be safe, clean and hydrated. The award is a testament to the fact that we can all do something to help in ways big and small.

“With 22 million people suffering from famine in Africa and 4,3 million children running the risk of dropping out of school as a consequence of the drought, we, at Grundfos, are determined to help in whatever way we can. In this case, we’re able to bring clean and safe water to those in need, and these hygiene kits help almost 9,000 kids and adults. They can make a world of difference in the affected areas. We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with the Danish Red Cross and the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 to make this contribution,” says Annika Behm Gullstrand, Senior Director, Group Branding and Marketing at Grundfos.

“At Grundfos, we feel a great responsibility to people and the environment. A responsibility to respect, protect and advance the flow of water for people, businesses and the planet. So, for the fifth year and counting, we’re highlighting water challenges. We firmly believe that, by joining forces, we can make a difference,” adds Annika Behm Gullstrand.

“We are proud to join forces with our partner Grundfos once again and to help provide access to safe drinking water in the Horn of Africa. The sport offers a great opportunity to spread a valuable message and joining forces with Grundfos will help both sides to spread the word about the donations on the biggest European handball stage,” says European Handball Federation General Secretary Martin Hausleitner.