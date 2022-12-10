Team Esbjerg celebrate second win over Lokomotiva
Team Esbjerg added another win to their count and now have four straight victories in the competition, while Lokomotiva are locked at the bottom of group B. The winner was already known after the first 10 minutes of the game as Esbjerg had an early five-goal lead. Young Lokomotiva could not keep up with their much stronger opponents, having problems in attack. With this win, Esbjerg secured third position in group B.
GROUP B
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) (18:13)
- right from the start Team Esbjerg imposed their rhythm of play, leaving Lokomotiva powerless
- the young Croatian team had problems in attack and were unable to score for five minutes leading to an 8:4 lead for Esbjerg
- top scorer Henny Reistad, Nora Mørk and goalkeeper Amalie Milling led the way in the first half for the home side, pulling Esbjerg to the six-goal lead
- head coach Nenad Sostaric tried everything to encourage his players who could not stop the Danish attack but were giving their best in attack; the most efficient players for Lokomotiva were Klara Birtic and Ana Malec
- Jesper Jensen provided opportunities to all players in his squad, especially ones with lower playing time so far like 18-year-old Caroline Gade
The strength of Esbjerg
What best describes one of the competition's powerhouses? Effort and full concentration in each match, despite who the opponents are and what the result is. That is something Team Esbjerg have done this season no matter what problems they encounter, like having only 12 players in the squad. And, while Lokomotiva is not the team that can really challenge Esbjerg, the Danish side kept the same level of strength and effort throughout the whole match. We also saw players like Caroline Gade, Julie Bøe Jacobsen and Stine Lund, who do not get as much playing time, but are proof that the club's hard and systematic work pays off.
Compared to the first match between us a week ago, I think that even though we won by a goal more today, Lokomotiva Zagreb have improved. Nenad Sostoric mentioned last week, that they are here to develop their skills, and they are learning for each match.
It is a pleasure to play against such a strong team that you can learn a lot from. We have a young team, so we are all learning so much from these matches."