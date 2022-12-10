Team Esbjerg celebrate second win over Lokomotiva

The strength of Esbjerg

What best describes one of the competition's powerhouses? Effort and full concentration in each match, despite who the opponents are and what the result is. That is something Team Esbjerg have done this season no matter what problems they encounter, like having only 12 players in the squad. And, while Lokomotiva is not the team that can really challenge Esbjerg, the Danish side kept the same level of strength and effort throughout the whole match. We also saw players like Caroline Gade, Julie Bøe Jacobsen and Stine Lund, who do not get as much playing time, but are proof that the club's hard and systematic work pays off.