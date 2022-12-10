EHF Champions League
Vipers extend excellent start with seventh win of the season
Dropping only three of the 16 points which could be grabbed in the first eight matches of the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women this season, reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand extended their best start in history, with a 39:24 win over Czech side DHK Banik Most.
GROUP A
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 39:24 (18:10)
- former Most player, Vipers' left back, Markéta Jerábková, delivered another great performance against her former side, with the MVP of last season's EHF FINAL4 scoring seven goals
- as goalkeeper Kristine Lunde was rested, Vipers had another excellent shot stopper between the goalposts, Sofie Börjesson, who made 13 saves, for an outstanding 45 per cent saving efficiency, while teammate Julie Poulsen added nine saves, with a 53 per cent saving efficiency
- this is Vipers' best-ever start in the European premium competition, winning six of their first eight games and they now are tied with CSM Bucuresti for the first two places in the standings with 13 points, three more than third-placed Bietigheim
- on the other hand, Most lost their eighth game in a row this season and have an 11-game losing streak, five games shy of the record of the European premium competition, set by Krim between 2014 and 2016
- the reigning champions now boast the top attack of the competition, having scored 265 goals, or an average of 33.1 goals per game in their first eight matches in the competition
Vipers deliver another big win
There was no question about the winner of the match, as Vipers took an early 8:4 lead and never looked back, despite Most being spurred by their young stalwart, Charlotte Cholevova, the left back who scored seven of the first 10 goals for the Czech side in the first half.