Teams revealed for ebt Finals 2025

The 28 teams will play a preliminary phase in two groups of seven for both men and women. The top four will advance to the quarter-finals and stay in the running for the medals.

Reigning men's champions EFE Os Tigres from Portugal will play in group A, with last year's third-placed team Niterói Rugby of Ireland in group B. Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate (Spain), who finished second in 2024, will not feature.

On the women's side, champions CBMP Ciudad de Málaga of Spain will also play in group A, and there will be a repeat of the 2024 final in the preliminary stage as they will face Portuguese side AD IASPORTS once more.

A total of 14 nations will be represented in the competition from across Europe, with clubs from 12 countries featuring in the women's tournament and teams representing 13 nations in the men's.

The ebt Finals take place between 5-8 June 2025.





Photo © Sasa Pahic Szabo/kolektiff