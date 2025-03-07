Upcoming EHF webinar puts spotlight on RINCK Convention relaunch

European handball has entered a new educational era with the relaunch of the EHF RINCK Convention. As coaches play a significant role in the development of handball, the initiative marks the implementation of a series of updates meant to help the long-term improvement of the sport.

Coaches and national federations will benefit directly from the transition to a competency-based educational system and the guidelines introduced for each coach course level.

All these changes will be discussed in-depth by speaker Dr Patrick Luig, who is responsible for coach education at the German Handball Federation. His first-hand experience will provide valuable insights to all webinar participants.

Attendees will have a chance to address their questions directly to the expert.

All those interested in attending the event are invited to register for free here to confirm their place.

Photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff