Upcoming EHF webinar puts spotlight on RINCK Convention relaunch
With the relaunch of the EHF RINCK Convention in December 2024, the development of handball coaching has reached new heights across Europe, becoming the focus of the 43 signatory nations.
The implications of this initiative for the sport and the contents of the newly-launched manual will be discussed in the next webinar, entitled "EHF RINCK Convention Relaunch 2024", which will take place on Tuesday 18 March, at 14:00 CET. You can register for the event here.