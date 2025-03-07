Upcoming EHF webinar puts spotlight on RINCK Convention relaunch

Upcoming EHF webinar puts spotlight on RINCK Convention relaunch

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
07 March 2025, 13:00

With the relaunch of the EHF RINCK Convention in December 2024, the development of handball coaching has reached new heights across Europe, becoming the focus of the 43 signatory nations.

The implications of this initiative for the sport and the contents of the newly-launched manual will be discussed in the next webinar, entitled "EHF RINCK Convention Relaunch 2024", which will take place on Tuesday 18 March, at 14:00 CET. You can register for the event here.

European handball has entered a new educational era with the relaunch of the EHF RINCK Convention. As coaches play a significant role in the development of handball, the initiative marks the implementation of a series of updates meant to help the long-term improvement of the sport.

Coaches and national federations will benefit directly from the transition to a competency-based educational system and the guidelines introduced for each coach course level. 

All these changes will be discussed in-depth by speaker Dr Patrick Luig, who is responsible for coach education at the German Handball Federation. His first-hand experience will provide valuable insights to all webinar participants.

Attendees will have a chance to address their questions directly to the expert.

All those interested in attending the event are invited to register for free here to confirm their place.

Photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EBT24 E.F.E. Os Tigres Vs. Salazones Herpac BMP Barbate SP7 7861 SPS
Previous Article Teams revealed for ebt Finals 2025

Latest news

More News