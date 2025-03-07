Coming into Romania’s left back position, previously owned mainly by Neagu, would have been something of an intimidating task. Stoica and her fellow left back Bianca Bazaliu rose to the occasion magnificently, with both ranking among the side’s top scorers — Bazaliu as the lead while Stoica was fourth for the team at what was her maiden championship, netting 17.

While the EHF EURO 2024 was her first A national team event, Stoica is into her fifth season in the EHF Champions League, despite being only 21. Her first four seasons were with CSM Bucuresti, before she joined Rapid Bucuresti for 2024/25.

The dreams

Some players readily name their dream regarding handball as winning as many titles and medals as possible. While that is the case for Stoica, she is also grounded, focused on her own performance.