Empower to Inspire: Stoica focused on best version of herself
One of the key areas of focus within the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 is the empowerment of young women and girls. In that vein, the EHF series on IWD 2025 highlights five young handball players making their name in the game. This instalment features Romania and Rapid Bucuresti left back Angela Stefania Stoica.
When I was young, I used to say that I want to be the best player in the world. But later on, I realised that too much pressure comes with such aspirations. Now, my main goal is to become the best version of myself.