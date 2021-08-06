Ten transfers that will make your handball summer

While the last edition of the EHF Champions League was one to remember, the sixteen teams involved in the coming season have already moved on and set their sights on the new campaign, with the group phase will start on 14 September.

It is now the time to take a look at the major movements that took place across this summer and put the ten most exciting transfers under the microscope.

10 - Kevin Møller (Flensburg from Barça)

After three seasons in Spain, the Danish goalkeeper is back in the north of Germany, where he played from 2014 to 2018. Now aged 32, he has gained a lot of experience, winning the EHF Champions League last season with Barça and he is one of the most consistent goalkeepers around. Look out for the exciting duo he will form with Benjamin Buric.

9 - Stanislav Kasparek (Brest from Szeged)

The young right-back rarely had the opportunity to shine in Szeged, but when he did last season, he was astonishing. No wonder Meshkov Brest, a side that have lofty ambitions of a EHF FINAL4 participation sooner than later, chose to trust the Czech national player to replace Marko Panic.

8 - Ivan Cupic (Zagreb from Vardar)

The Croatian legend is back in the country and will be wearing Zagreb jersey for the first time in his career. At 35, and after 14 years abroad, it felt like it was the right time to go home for the two-time EHF Champions League winner, in 2017 and 2019 with Vardar. Cupic is one of the many Croatian national players, alongside the likes of Musa and Gojun, to join Zagreb this summer.

7 - Miguel Martins (Szeged from Porto)

For the first time in his career, Miguel Martins will be leaving Porto this summer. The 23-year-old never played for another side, but when Juan Carlos Pastor came calling, he could not refuse the chance to try his luck in Szeged. Over the last two seasons, Martins proved he belonged among the best back court players and he has everything needed to step up even higher next season.

6 - Xavi Pascual (Dinamo Bucuresti from Barça)

After Barça decided not to keep Xavi Pascual on their bench, Dinamo Bucuresti saw their opportunity and took it, being quick to sign the Spanish coach. After winning three EHF Champions League trophies during his 12-year stay in Barça, Pascual will bring his experience and wit to Romania, as well as French line player Cédric Sorhaindo.

5 - Eduardo Gurbindo (Vardar from Nantes)

The Spanish right back is looking for a new experience in North Macedonia and Vardar were happy to give Gurbindo the thrills. The passion of the Skopje fans is still even bigger than in Nantes and Gurbindo will have an important role in that team as many experienced players left this summer. Thanks to his vast experience, there is no doubt the two-time EHF Champions League winner will be Vardar’s leader this season.

4 - Melvyn Richardson (Barça from Montpellier)

Melvyn Richardson will be the latest of the French players to join the colony in Barça. Dika Mem, Ludovic Fabregas and Timothey N’Guessan will have another compatriot in the ranks and judging by what Richardson delivered in the past seasons, Barça have an impressive reinforcement on the right back position. Richardson was elemental when Montpellier won the title in 2018 and the left-hander will do his best to help Barça retain their crown.

3 - Emil Jakobsen (Flensburg from GOG)

After wreaking havoc in the European League last season, finishing as the top scorer of the competition with 111 goals, Emil Jakobsen is heading back to the top table. Like many young promising Danish talents before him, the 23-year-old chose to join Flensburg, on the Danish border, for his first experience abroad. After impressing at home and abroad last season, look out for Jakobsen’s numbers next season.

2 - Aron Palmarsson (Aalborg from Barça)

After four years in Barcelona, Aron Palmarsson is going to discover a new country this summer: Denmark. The Icelandic centre back is the most known figure among Aalborg’s signings, even though Jesper Nielsen and Kristian Björnsen appeared among the new faces when the team started training last week. At 31, Palmarsson remains one of those players that can change the course of a game…or even of a competition.

1 - Dylan Nahi (Kielce from PSG)

After six seasons, the 21-year-old Dylan Nahi was tearful when it came to saying goodbye to his fans last June. The best young player in the EHF Champions League last season will join Kielce for a new adventure in his young career. The youngest player to wear the France national team jersey was PSG’s best player last season in the Champions League and should have no fear of the unknown, especially after the stellar season he had in 2020/21. If Nahi is able to play at the level he did last season, Kielce will gain enormously from his arrival.