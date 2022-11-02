Terzic: “Plock can do much more”

After two seasons in Europe’s second-tier competition, and reaching the EHF Finals on both occasions, Plock are back in the group phase of the continental top flight.

After five rounds, the Polish side have a balanced record: two home wins, two away defeats, and a draw – against HC PPD Zagreb last week.

Next up is Match of the Week at home against Telekom Veszprém HC, the unbeaten leaders in group A, who are also coming off a draw in the previous round – against SC Magdeburg.

The MOTW (live on EHFTV on Thursday at 18:45 CET) is a special duel for Mirsad Terzic, the Bosnian left back who joined Plock in 2020 after 11 seasons at Veszprém.

His first two seasons at the Polish club have been successful, appearing at two EHF Finals and winning the domestic cup in 2021/22.

“We have two very successful seasons behind us. As a result, our fans and we were awarded with the Champions League group phase spot. We are very satisfied with it. And to be honest, that was also my huge wish,” Terzic says.

Now 39, he made his EHF Champions League debut 20 years ago for HC Izvidac, and later also played in Europe’s elite club competition with RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and HC PPD Zagreb.