Terzic: “Plock can do much more”
Orlen Wisla Plock have returned to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season, after two successful years in the EHF European League. On Thursday, the Polish side plays the Match of the Week against Telekom Veszprém HC – the former club of their left back Mirsad Terzic.
After two seasons in Europe’s second-tier competition, and reaching the EHF Finals on both occasions, Plock are back in the group phase of the continental top flight.
After five rounds, the Polish side have a balanced record: two home wins, two away defeats, and a draw – against HC PPD Zagreb last week.
Next up is Match of the Week at home against Telekom Veszprém HC, the unbeaten leaders in group A, who are also coming off a draw in the previous round – against SC Magdeburg.
The MOTW (live on EHFTV on Thursday at 18:45 CET) is a special duel for Mirsad Terzic, the Bosnian left back who joined Plock in 2020 after 11 seasons at Veszprém.
His first two seasons at the Polish club have been successful, appearing at two EHF Finals and winning the domestic cup in 2021/22.
“We have two very successful seasons behind us. As a result, our fans and we were awarded with the Champions League group phase spot. We are very satisfied with it. And to be honest, that was also my huge wish,” Terzic says.
Now 39, he made his EHF Champions League debut 20 years ago for HC Izvidac, and later also played in Europe’s elite club competition with RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and HC PPD Zagreb.
Plock had four-goal home wins over FC Porto and GOG but lost their away matches at Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Magdeburg, before sharing the points in Zagreb last weekend.
How satisfied they are with the season so far?
“There are no easy opponents in the EHF Champions League. Our group has many quality teams, and everyone can defeat each other,” Terzic says.
“We are satisfied with how many points we won so far, but I think this team still has not shown its full potential. We can do much more.”
Plock coach Xavier Sabaté worked at Veszprém from 2015 to 2017; one of the players in his squad was current Veszprém coach Momir Ilic. And apart Terzic, his Plock teammate Gergö Fazekas also was with Vezprém in the past.
They are awaiting their former teammates for an exciting clash in Poland, a fierce rivalry on the court between friends.
“Match of the Week in its full right. I hope it will be a spectacle in our ORLEN Arena,” Terzic says.
“Of course, for me it is a special match as I spent 11 beautiful years in Veszprém. I have many nice memories, both handball and life related. It is a city and a club that will always be a beautiful memory for me.”
We are a great team with many good players, especially young players who have been on the radar of many clubs in Europe. When you mix that in with us, experienced players who are helping them, anything is possible in the ORLEN Arena.
Veszprém are coming to Poland as the leaders of group A. After four straight wins – against PSG, Porto, CS Dinamo Bucuresti, and GOG – they dropped their first point against Magdeburg in round 5.
Now Terzic’s former teammate Momir Ilic is coming to Plock with a wish of two more points.
“We know each other very well. We are prepared for the match and can’t wait for the match to start,” Terzic says.
“Veszprém are very strong team, and we are aware of their qualities and advantages. But do they have them in Plock? We will see on Thursday.”
While Veszprém lead the head-to-head comparison with five wins from their eight duels so far, the Hungarian powerhouse has won an away match against Plock since 2002.
Also, Plock have not lost a home match so far this season. Their home strength also showed in the EHF European League, where they lost only three of their 14 home matches.
The fans in their packed arena are an additional boost to the team, but Terzic says a good mixture of players is their true strength.
“We have an amazing atmosphere at home matches, it is giving us additional strength, but that is not our only stronghold,” the left back says.
“We are a great team with many good players, especially young players who have been on the radar of many clubs in Europe. When you mix that in with us, experienced players who are helping them, anything is possible in the ORLEN Arena.”