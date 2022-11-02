Tickets for EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 now on sale

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with only a limited allocation on sale to handball fans. Therefore, handball fans are encouraged to secure seats in their desired category early to avoid disappointment. All tickets are weekend tickets and valid for all four matches of the event.

Purchase your ticket here: EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 tickets



Ticket categories:

1st category: 64 900 HUF ~ 155 €

2nd category: 49 900 HUF ~ 120 €

3rd category: 36 900 HUF ~ 90 €

4th category: 21 900 HUF ~ 53 €

5th category: 10 900 HUF ~ 27 €





Spectators can break the record

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “The EHF FINAL4 Women plays a key role in the European Handball Federation’s plans to further enhance the level of women’s handball. It is a highlight event which continues to set standards in terms of organisation and in terms of the quality of play on court. It is the event which is on the mind of many players already at the beginning of every EHF Champions League Women season – and for all fans of handball it has proven to be, year after year, a weekend filled with outstanding matches and great experiences. There is no doubt that also the 2023 will live up to this.”

Gabriella Horváth, Hungarian Handball Federation Secretary General, said: „We are awaiting the climax of this season again, since it is a big honour for the Hungarian Handball Federation to host the EHF FINAL4 for the ninth time. We cannot wait to host the elite of women’s handball in our new arena, the MVM Dome after the successful debut in 2022. We are even more experienced together with EHF and EHF Marketing in the new facility and we aim to break the women’s club world record attendance again, after we reached more than 15.000 spectators at the last EHF FINAL4.”





The battle of the best for Budapest

The current season of the EHF Champions League Women has already brought many exciting and dramatic matches. Germany's Bietigheim, defending champions Norway's Vipers and Romanian CSM Bucuresti lead Group A, but a big race for the spots that secure a place in the knock-out stages is still to be expected.

In Group B, Győr, last season’s runner-up team, the other Romanian powerhouse, Rapid from Bucharest, and Metz from France are currently at the top of the table, with many exciting match-ups to follow in the remainder of the group phase.

EHF Champions League Women:

Play-offs:

1st leg: 18/19 March 2023

2nd leg: 25/26 March 2023

Quarter-finals:

1st leg: 29/30 April 2023

2nd leg: 6/7 May 2023

EHF FINAL4 Women, Budapest:

3/4 June 2023