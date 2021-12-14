The early kings of handball

Handball takes off

A mere 13 years after the first rule book was published, we move further south to Germany for the next massive influence on our sport. On 29 October 1917, Max Heiser, Karl Schelenz, and Erich Konigh from Germany published the next set of rules.

Schelenz went one step further in 1919 by improving the rules, and it was under this version that the first international matches took place. Germany vs Belgium for men in 1925, and Germany against Austria for women in 1930, were the first official international ties.

Germany, of course, remains a handball powerhouse with the biggest domestic league in Europe and its modern men’s team gearing up for their latest appearance at the EHF EURO in just a few weeks’ time, while Belgium missed out on qualifying.

It is no coincidence that Nielsen, Ernst and Schelenz all were teachers working with children. Nielsen commented that handball came to him “naturally” while watching the kids play and bend and break the rules of football.

The three were also multidisciplinary sportsmen, with Nielsen having won three Olympic medals back in 1896 in sabre, pistol disciplines. Now the sport he played with his students has been at the Olympic Games since 1972.

Likewise, Schelenz was an avid athlete, having ranked third in the long jump at the German national championships. One of Schelenz’s major inputs was the three step and dibble sequence, one of the reasons he is coined the “father” of modern handball.

His influence was huge, but is often a sticking point in the debate of where the sport originated: Denmark, Germany or both? You can make up your own mind on that topic.

The secret to success

The great sports are more than just pure exercise or entertainment. They speak to us on a different level, move us and provide men and women with a stage to become kings and queens – even if just for a brief moment.

Handball is all of this. It is a struggle of wills where the balance of strength and agility of the individual must be carefully struck; qualities that mirror the climate of a bygone era but still ring through to the modern day.

From starting out in small towns in Denmark, handball reached perfection in Germany and from there it launched and went global. And now as we cast our gaze to the EHF EURO 2022, we see the immense results of the founders' labour and inventiveness; 24 teams will enter arena for the 15th edition of the event. The kings and queens have not left the main stage in Europe, they have just entered the hall.