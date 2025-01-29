The handball “el clasico” — Croatia and France in semi-final battle

In the overall mutual record between the teams, France have come out on top 17 times before, Croatia have won nine times, and the sides have played one draw. But in the semi-final, a winner must be found, and Croatia will hope to profit from the home crowd advantage and take their first victory over France since the 2019 World Championship main round.

The 2025 World Championship semi-final will be the first knockout game at a major tournament between the teams in some time. Looking at knockout matches, they last met in the 2013 World Championship quarter-final, won decisively by Croatia, 30:23. That was also the last time France missed the medal round at the global event, and they have collected two titles and two other medals since. Croatia made it to the World Championship semi-final again in 2017, finishing fourth, but have not taken a medal since they went on to collect the bronze in 2013.

Some months prior to the 2013 World Championship quarter-final, France had beaten Croatia in the semi-final at the 2012 Olympic Games. “Les Experts” went on to defend the title won in 2008, when they also beat Croatia in the semi-final. France earned gold again at Tokyo 2020 and silver at Rio 2016. Croatia have been waiting to return to the Olympic medal round since 2012, after making it three times in a row — celebrating gold in 2004, placing fourth in 2008 and going on to take bronze in 2012.