The handball “el clasico” — Croatia and France in semi-final battle

29 January 2025, 13:00

It is one of handball’s greatest rivalries, but it is one that has laid dormant in the end stages of major tournaments for some years — until now. On Thursday, Croatia and France will meet in the semi-final of the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, for what will be their 28th mutual clash.

Even the location of the match holds history for the sides, as it was in Arena Zagreb — the site of Thursday’s semi-final — that France defeated Croatia in the 2009 World Championship final to take what was their third title in the event.

Now, France are the record title holders at the World Championship, having won the trophy six times, in 1995, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017. Croatia have won the world title once, in 2003.

In the overall mutual record between the teams, France have come out on top 17 times before, Croatia have won nine times, and the sides have played one draw. But in the semi-final, a winner must be found, and Croatia will hope to profit from the home crowd advantage and take their first victory over France since the 2019 World Championship main round.

The 2025 World Championship semi-final will be the first knockout game at a major tournament between the teams in some time. Looking at knockout matches, they last met in the 2013 World Championship quarter-final, won decisively by Croatia, 30:23. That was also the last time France missed the medal round at the global event, and they have collected two titles and two other medals since. Croatia made it to the World Championship semi-final again in 2017, finishing fourth, but have not taken a medal since they went on to collect the bronze in 2013. 

Some months prior to the 2013 World Championship quarter-final, France had beaten Croatia in the semi-final at the 2012 Olympic Games. “Les Experts” went on to defend the title won in 2008, when they also beat Croatia in the semi-final. France earned gold again at Tokyo 2020 and silver at Rio 2016. Croatia have been waiting to return to the Olympic medal round since 2012, after making it three times in a row — celebrating gold in 2004, placing fourth in 2008 and going on to take bronze in 2012.

While it has been 12 years since the two sides met in such a stage at a major event, there was a time that France versus Croatia was a familiar clash come finals time. In 2010, France beat Croatia in the EHF EURO final. In 2009 there was the World Championship final and in 2008 the Olympic semi-final. The Beijing 2008 Olympic semi-final was a rematch of the same stage at the EURO held earlier that year, when Croatia won by one goal in Lillehammer.

In 2007, France ended Croatia’s dream in the World Championship quarter-final. In 2006, France knocked Croatia out of the EHF EURO title race in the semi-final stage. In 2005, Croatia eliminated France in the World Championship semi-final.

In 1996, on the path to their first of two Olympic gold medals, Croatia beat France in the semi-final at the Atlanta Games. And in 1995, it was against none other than Croatia that France won the World Championship final to take their very first title in the event.

The first match ever between the teams had occurred one year before that, when France won 27:25 in the group stage at the EHF EURO 1994 — although they did not progress to the knockout round at that edition, while Croatia went on to secure the bronze medal.

The most recent mutual game between the sides was at the EHF EURO 2024, when France won 34:32 in the main round on the road to the trophy. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, France placed eighth directly in front of Croatia in ninth.

At the 2025 World Championship, France hold a perfect record of wins ahead of the semi-final. Croatia have lost only once prior to the penultimate round — coincidentally, against Egypt, who France beat in their quarter-final. Both teams won their quarter-finals by just one goal, scored in the final seconds: Croatia beat Hungary 31:30 and France defeated Egypt 34:33.

Last season, France legend Nikola Karabatic played one of his last EHF Champions League matches in Arena Zagreb, before his retirement at the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Karabatic was part of the France team that beat Croatia in the 2009 World Championship final. Karabatic received a touching tribute from HC Zagreb, and spoke to the crowd, highlighting the history between France and Croatia in Arena Zagreb.  

“I never thought I'd have the crowd in Zagreb welcome me this way. Usually, they are not this supportive! But obviously there are so many memories from this place,” said the four-time EHF EURO and world champion.

On Thursday, another legend will play his farewell international match in front of his home crowd: Croatia’s Domagoj Duvnjak. Duvnjak has stated that the home World Championship is his last in the Croatia jersey, so this handball “el clasico” comes with an extra ingredient to make it even more special. 

How will the history between Croatia and France continue?

Photos: EHF EURO 2024: kolektiff images; 2025 World Championship: IHF / kolektiff images

