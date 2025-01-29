Video replay enhancing image of handball, analysis finds
Just over a month after the end-of-match whistle on the final of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, the EHF has completed a comprehensive analysis of the video replay (VR) system that was in place through the flagship event in November and December last year. The analysis includes statistics and conclusions from the VR use at the event, and serves to provide detailed insights into the performance, efficiency and impact of VR at the EURO, as well as to identify recommendations for enhancing implementation at future events.
We believe this analysis will serve as a valuable resource for fostering continued improvement in the use of VR and ensuring the highest standards of fairness, consistency, and integrity in our competitions.