Video replay enhancing image of handball, analysis finds

The examination of decision accuracy looked at how the VR influenced decision-making and improved fairness across the 65 matches played to decide the European title. Key areas investigated included fouls, illegal substitutions, ball-in-play controversies, goal validations and disciplinary actions.

The analysis of timing and efficiency delved into the duration of reviews and the resulting impact on match flow. It is important that the VR does not excessively disrupt game play and the EHF Officiating are eager to reduce stoppage times where possible.

Based on the analysis, conclusions and recommendations have been created — a series of practical steps for refining the protocols and leveraging the technology for even greater success at upcoming tournaments.

VR used regularly throughout

Over half of the EHF EURO matches had at least one video review. In total, there were 48 video reviews in 35 games, including 22 preliminary round matches, 12 main round games, and one semi-final.

Eight games had two video reviews, and two — the Faroe Islands vs Denmark, and Denmark vs Switzerland, both in the preliminary round — had three.