The hottest topic headlining 2020/21? Dika Mem

Predictions for next season

Björn Pazen: In the Champions League Women, Ambros Martin will bring Györ back to glory and start another incredible series with his former club, outdistancing the rest, facing Rostov in the final. In the Champions League Men, Kielce will be much stronger than this season, while the expectations in Aalborg are too high. Besides Kielce, PSG and Veszprém will make it to Cologne but fail again, as Carlos Antonio Ortega will bring another Midas touch to Barça (if he becomes the new coach, as the rumours have hinted).

Kevin Domas: In the women’s, Györ will be very much frustrated and very motivated to regain their title with a brand-new team. In the men’s, I see Barça keeping their title as they will probably remain above everyone else by a good margin.

Adrian Costeiu: A new champion in the EHF Champions League Men? Barça will definitely need some time with their new coach, while PSG, Veszprém, Nantes and Aalborg look set to contend once again. And this competition always springs surprises. Just look at Montpellier’s win in 2018.

What about the DELO EHF Champions League? Look out for Györ to come back at their highest level, with Ambros Martin having the proper time to instill new life in the team. The other spots are up for grabs, with plenty of rotating chairs in the transfer market in all teams.

Danijela Vekic: My only prediction — or mainly my wish — is to have full stands again. To be able to watch handball matches in their full glory with fans supporting their favorite teams is a big thing. Regarding teams, Aalborg will have to hand over the underdog nametag to someone else as they will get stronger. Another battle between PSG and Veszprém to finally claim the EHF Champions League throne will continue, while Meshkov Brest might take another step forward. I think the next season will be the one of toughest so far, with many strong teams.