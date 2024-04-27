2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 51
EHF Champions League

Györ clinch fantastic win over reigning champions Vipers

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
27 April 2024, 20:45

After losing the last two matches in the EHF FINAL4 against Vipers Kristiansand, Györi Audi ETO KC avenged those losses with a clear 30:23 win in the first leg of this year’s quarter-finals, handing Vipers their seventh loss of the season.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 23:30 (9:15)

  • a 9:2 run spurred by a pair of goals from Estelle Nze Minko and Kari Brattset Dale was decisive in opening a big gap for Györ, who never looked back in Per Johansson’s debut on the Hungarian team’s bench in the European premium competition
  • Vipers Kristiansand suffered their seventh loss of the season today, fourth on their home court
  • odds are definitely not in favor of the reigning champions when it comes to securing another EHF FINAL4 appearance and fighting for what would be their fourth title in a row
  • only three outfield players failed to score for Györ in this match, with the largest number of goals coming from the right back (6)
  • this would be Györ’s eighth consecutive appearance in the EHF FINAL4 – excluding the cancelled 2019/20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic – the longest such a streak in the business end of the competition

Györ deliver a flawless performance

The battle between Györ and Vipers Kristiansand became a true classic in the European premium competition, with the two sides facing off three times in the past five years in the EHF FINAL4, with Györ securing one, and Vipers two victories. This time around however, with Vipers struggling throughout the whole season and ending up meeting the Hungarians in the quarter-finals, it is clear that we won't see both teams on the final tournament. 

On their home court, where Vipers used to be invincible, Györ ran riot and dominated throughout the whole match, preying on Vipers’ issues, as the Norwegian side had a meagre 33% attacking efficiency. As top goal scorer Anna Vyakhireva scored only four goals, Vipers were limited to 23 goals in this match, while Györ took advantage of all of their opponent’s mistakes.

The Hungarian side might celebrate for now, but the second leg is still looming, yet Györ have not lost by more than six goals on their home court since the 2010/11 season, when they conceded a 18:24 home loss against another Norwegian side, Larvik. 

Screenshot 2024 04 27 At 20.35.11
First of all - credits and congratulations to Györ. They were really good today. When we closed the gap in the second half I felt like we had a chance to catch them, but we just couldn’t do it today. For the next game we will give everything. We will play our best handball, and we will see where that takes us.
Paula Arcos Poveda
Right wing, Vipers Kristiansand
Screenshot 2024 04 27 At 20.35.29
Every time we enter the court, the goal is to start the game the way we did today. We were looking really well in defense with Silje backing us up from the very first minute. The attack was also really good. At the half we talked about Vipers and the fact they surely have the quality to close the gap, and they did that in the second. Despite that, I'm happy because we finished strong taking a seven-goal win in the end. Goal is to work hard for a week now, and then do it all over again.
Per Anders Johansson
Head coach, Gyori Audi ETO KC
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 35
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 51
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 38
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 37
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 36
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 Vipers Györi Audi ETO KC 40
Terje Refsnes
2024 04 27 FTC Esbjerg Ricso (19)
