Györ clinch fantastic win over reigning champions Vipers

Györ deliver a flawless performance

The battle between Györ and Vipers Kristiansand became a true classic in the European premium competition, with the two sides facing off three times in the past five years in the EHF FINAL4, with Györ securing one, and Vipers two victories. This time around however, with Vipers struggling throughout the whole season and ending up meeting the Hungarians in the quarter-finals, it is clear that we won't see both teams on the final tournament.

On their home court, where Vipers used to be invincible, Györ ran riot and dominated throughout the whole match, preying on Vipers’ issues, as the Norwegian side had a meagre 33% attacking efficiency. As top goal scorer Anna Vyakhireva scored only four goals, Vipers were limited to 23 goals in this match, while Györ took advantage of all of their opponent’s mistakes.

The Hungarian side might celebrate for now, but the second leg is still looming, yet Györ have not lost by more than six goals on their home court since the 2010/11 season, when they conceded a 18:24 home loss against another Norwegian side, Larvik.