EHF Champions League
Györ clinch fantastic win over reigning champions Vipers
After losing the last two matches in the EHF FINAL4 against Vipers Kristiansand, Györi Audi ETO KC avenged those losses with a clear 30:23 win in the first leg of this year’s quarter-finals, handing Vipers their seventh loss of the season.
First of all - credits and congratulations to Györ. They were really good today. When we closed the gap in the second half I felt like we had a chance to catch them, but we just couldn’t do it today. For the next game we will give everything. We will play our best handball, and we will see where that takes us.
Every time we enter the court, the goal is to start the game the way we did today. We were looking really well in defense with Silje backing us up from the very first minute. The attack was also really good. At the half we talked about Vipers and the fact they surely have the quality to close the gap, and they did that in the second. Despite that, I'm happy because we finished strong taking a seven-goal win in the end. Goal is to work hard for a week now, and then do it all over again.