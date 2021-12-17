The new pride of Budapest is ready to host EHF EURO 2022

The jaw-dropping arena opened with a colourful show with music band Punnany Massif on Thursday night, in attendance of Hungary Sports Minister Tünde Szabó, Hungarian Handball Federation President Máté Kocsis, and EHF President Michael Wiederer, among a string of high-profile guests and many greats of Hungarian handball.

Several of those former greats were inducted in the Hungarian Handball Hall of Fame, with Katalin Pálinger, László Nagy, Anita Görbicz, and Péter Kovács – the Hungarian Player of the 20th Century – among the famous names to receive the honour.

Some of the stars of the past took to the court for an all-star game and a skills’ challenge, before the current Hungarian national team appeared in the arena where they will start their home EHF EURO against Netherlands on 13 January, followed by matches against Portugal and Iceland in group B.