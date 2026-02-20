The 10-minute documentary follows the full journey of the EHF’s video replay system: from its development and operator training at VOGO’s headquarters in Montpellier, to the officials’ conference in Malmö, and finally to the decisive moments on court during the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

Through cinematic footage, exclusive access and short interviews with referees, instructors and VOGO experts, the film shows how video replay supports decision-making in the fastest and most emotional phases of a game. Rather than focusing on complex technology, the story highlights fairness, transparency and the human side of officiating — how referees use an extra “second look” to confirm crucial calls and build trust with players, coaches and fans.

The documentary is produced by the EHF Officiating Unit and the EHF Media & Communications team in cooperation with VOGO, with filming taking place throughout the 2026 season. Once completed, it will be available on EHF digital platforms and selected partner channels, underlining the federation’s commitment to innovation and to opening the doors of top-level officiating to a wider audience.

Watch the documentary below or head on over to the European Handball Federation YouTube channel.

Photo © 2026 Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff