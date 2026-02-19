Kielce secured a place in the play-offs and came within a point of Veszprém in the group A standings

Alex Dujshebaev was named Player of the Match in Kielce's dramatic MOTW win (36:35) against Veszprém, with the Spanish right back scoring six goals

Füchse goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev made a stunning 21 saves for a 50 per cent save rate, playing an important role in helping Berlin secure the points in Bucharest

the result eliminated Dinamo from the race to the play-offs

Nantes line player Nicolas Tournat put in an impressive performance against Sporting and was the match's top scorer with nine goals from as many attempts

Plock goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud saved three penalties from three different Pelister players in the first half, as the Polish side went on to win the match 28:25

H2H: 7-2-12

Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev 6/8, Piotr Jarosiewicz 6/6 (Industria Kielce); Ahmed Hesham 9/14 (One Veszprém HC)

Veszprém needed to win in order to keep their slim hopes of direct entry into the quarter-finals alive. But in a fast-paced start to the Match of the Week, Kielce rushed into an early five-goal lead (8:3) in the opening 10 minutes. However, a five-goal run followed with Luka Cindrić scoring back-to-back goals to put Veszprém level again (11:11) in the 18th minute. The momentum swung on Xavier Pascual's squad, and it was not long before the Hungarian champions established control, allowing them to take a two-goal (17:19) lead at half-time.

Almost nothing could separate the clubs after the break, as Industria Kielce displayed character and quality to mount a comeback from Veszprém's four-goal lead (21:17) as Talant Dujshebaev's squad never gave up. With that being said, Szymon Szymon's double in the 57th minute (35:34) put Kielce in the driver's seat, setting up a dramatic finale. In the closing stages, Piotr Jarosiewicz converted a penalty past Mikael Appelgren before Ahmed Hesham rushed Veszprém's final attack with a shot from long range that failed to hit the target. While the result ended Veszprém's quarter-final hopes for now, Kielce formally confirmed their place in the play-offs and celebrated the important win with their passionate supporters.