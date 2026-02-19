Füchse, Aalborg lock up quarter-final spots as Veszprém lose MOTW in Kielce
All four tickets for direct entry into the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals have been booked in round 11. A day after SC Magdeburg and Barça secured the top-two spots in group B, Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold did the same in group A on Thursday. Füchse won their away game against Dinamo Bucuresti 27:21, while Aalborg advanced following One Veszprém HC's dramatic 36:35 defeat against Industria Kielce in a tantalising Match of the Week in Poland.
HBC Nantes secured a dominant victory against Sporting Clube de Portugal, 38:27, and now both clubs are on 10 points in group A. Orlen Wisla Plock maintained their third position in group B as they defeated HC Eurofarm Pelister 28:25 in Bitola.
The most important thing is the two points — we want to keep fighting for the highest goals. Jorge Maqueda didn’t play in the first half, but in the second he delivered a very good performance and gave Alex [Dujshebaev] a chance to rest. Everyone did their job. Of course, I would prefer to have fewer nerves in the final minutes, but overall I’m satisfied.
It was a very balanced match, but we had problems finishing our chances. We conceded many goals from 10-meter shots, which forced our defence to play higher. Because of that, we left more space for one-on-one situations. In games like this, our goalkeepers need to make more saves. Both Talant and I prepared different tactical solutions for this game. A match decided by a one-goal difference is great for handball.
We played very well in the first half, with a lot of energy, but we weren’t able to keep it up for the full 60 minutes. Berlin are one of the best teams in the world and it’s very difficult to play against them. We couldn’t maintain the rhythm we had in the first half, and it’s very hard to play at their pace. Defensively, we had a fairly good game, but we still have work to do in attack.
Tonight was a hard game, and we expected that. There was a little bit of pressure because this was the first game in the Champions League after the break and that was showed on the court in the first half. We changed some things in defence and didn't make the same mistakes in the second half. We got the win after a sensational game made by our goalkeeper, Dejan Milosavljev.
We are very happy with this victory and two more points. It’s was important in the run for the play-offs. We blocked their defence, we were effective in attack. I want to congratulate my team on this complete game.
Right now, I’m sitting here with an embarrassed feeling. This is not what we came for. We know that we can do better. It’s just annoying that we couldn't show our best side tonight.
Wisla deserve to win tonight. We started badly in the match, with a lot of mistakes. But then I saw a reaction and I think we played a good match. But to win against Wisla, you must be perfect. Our defence was good, but we didn't have a lot of ideas in attack.
We knew it would be a tough game, the atmosphere here is always incredible. We had a five, six-point lead, but the opponents came back twice. I think we had focus throughout the game but there were a lot of mistakes on both sides, we knew it would be like that.