Füchse, Aalborg lock up quarter-final spots as Veszprém lose MOTW in Kielce

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
19 February 2026, 22:30

All four tickets for direct entry into the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals have been booked in round 11. A day after SC Magdeburg and Barça secured the top-two spots in group B, Füchse Berlin and Aalborg Håndbold did the same in group A on Thursday. Füchse won their away game against Dinamo Bucuresti 27:21, while Aalborg advanced following One Veszprém HC's dramatic 36:35 defeat against Industria Kielce in a tantalising Match of the Week in Poland.

HBC Nantes secured a dominant victory against Sporting Clube de Portugal, 38:27, and now both clubs are on 10 points in group A. Orlen Wisla Plock maintained their third position in group B as they defeated HC Eurofarm Pelister 28:25 in Bitola.

  • Kielce secured a place in the play-offs and came within a point of Veszprém in the group A standings
  • Alex Dujshebaev was named Player of the Match in Kielce's dramatic MOTW win (36:35) against Veszprém, with the Spanish right back scoring six goals
  • Füchse goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev made a stunning 21 saves for a 50 per cent save rate, playing an important role in helping Berlin secure the points in Bucharest
  • the result eliminated Dinamo from the race to the play-offs
  • Nantes line player Nicolas Tournat put in an impressive performance against Sporting and was the match's top scorer with nine goals from as many attempts
  • Plock goalkeeper Torbjørn Bergerud saved three penalties from three different Pelister players in the first half, as the Polish side went on to win the match 28:25


MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 36:35 (17:19)

H2H: 7-2-12
Top scorers: Alex Dujshebaev 6/8, Piotr Jarosiewicz 6/6 (Industria Kielce); Ahmed Hesham 9/14 (One Veszprém HC)

Veszprém needed to win in order to keep their slim hopes of direct entry into the quarter-finals alive. But in a fast-paced start to the Match of the Week, Kielce rushed into an early five-goal lead (8:3) in the opening 10 minutes. However, a five-goal run followed with Luka Cindrić scoring back-to-back goals to put Veszprém level again (11:11) in the 18th minute. The momentum swung on Xavier Pascual's squad, and it was not long before the Hungarian champions established control, allowing them to take a two-goal (17:19) lead at half-time.

Almost nothing could separate the clubs after the break, as Industria Kielce displayed character and quality to mount a comeback from Veszprém's four-goal lead (21:17) as Talant Dujshebaev's squad never gave up. With that being said, Szymon Szymon's double in the 57th minute (35:34) put Kielce in the driver's seat, setting up a dramatic finale. In the closing stages, Piotr Jarosiewicz converted a penalty past Mikael Appelgren before Ahmed Hesham rushed Veszprém's final attack with a shot from long range that failed to hit the target. While the result ended Veszprém's quarter-final hopes for now, Kielce formally confirmed their place in the play-offs and celebrated the important win with their passionate supporters.

20260219 CLM R11 Quote Kielce Dujshebaev
The most important thing is the two points — we want to keep fighting for the highest goals. Jorge Maqueda didn’t play in the first half, but in the second he delivered a very good performance and gave Alex [Dujshebaev] a chance to rest. Everyone did their job. Of course, I would prefer to have fewer nerves in the final minutes, but overall I’m satisfied.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
20260219 CLM R11 Quote Veszprém Pascual
It was a very balanced match, but we had problems finishing our chances. We conceded many goals from 10-meter shots, which forced our defence to play higher. Because of that, we left more space for one-on-one situations. In games like this, our goalkeepers need to make more saves. Both Talant and I prepared different tactical solutions for this game. A match decided by a one-goal difference is great for handball.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

GROUP A

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 21:27 (12:13)

H2H: 1-1-6
Top scorers: Branko Vujović 5/9 (Dinamo Bucuresti); Mathias Gidsel 8/11 (Füchse Berlin)

With Füchse chasing a win to seal a quarter-final ticket and Dinamo aiming to boost their slim play-off hopes, the stakes were high in Bucharest. The freshly named 2025 IHF Player of the Year, Mathias Gidsel, scored four of the German club's opening five goals to set the tone early. However, Paulo Pereira's squad fought bravely and did not let the star-studded Foxes build a big advantage ahead of half-time with Lasse Andersson's goal being the difference maker (13:12).

After the break, and helped by Dejan Milosavljev who finished the match on 21 saves, Füchse limited the hosts to only a couple of goals scored until the 40th minute, which enabled them to take a four-goal lead (18:14), which ultimately proved to be crucial. The Romanian champions could not follow Berlin's tempo and the gap reached seven goals (25:18) in the 52nd minute. Füchse celebrated a deserved win and direct progress to the quarter-finals. The defeat means that Dinamo are now officially out of the race for the play-offs.

20260219 CLM R11 Quote Dinamo Vujovic
We played very well in the first half, with a lot of energy, but we weren’t able to keep it up for the full 60 minutes. Berlin are one of the best teams in the world and it’s very difficult to play against them. We couldn’t maintain the rhythm we had in the first half, and it’s very hard to play at their pace. Defensively, we had a fairly good game, but we still have work to do in attack.
Branko Vujović
Right back, Dinamo Bucuresti
20260219 CLM R11 Quote Füchse Krickau
Tonight was a hard game, and we expected that. There was a little bit of pressure because this was the first game in the Champions League after the break and that was showed on the court in the first half. We changed some things in defence and didn't make the same mistakes in the second half. We got the win after a sensational game made by our goalkeeper, Dejan Milosavljev.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 38:27 (21:16)

H2H: 4-0-0
Top scorers: Nicolas Tournat 9/9 (HBC Nantes); Martim Costa 8/16 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

With Nantes boasting a chance to go level with Sporting in the standings, Grégory Cojean's squad wasted no time in beginning the match on the front foot and Kauldi Odriozola put the hosts by four goals up (7:3) in the 7th minute. The Portuguese champions hit back immediately, equaling (10:10) the result 10 minutes later, but Aymeric Minne orchestrated HBC Nantes to overcome the crisis as the playmaker scored six goals in the first half, and the French runners-up took a five-goal lead (21:16) at the break.

Not much changed in the second half, as the Lisbon-based club simply could not cope with HBC Nantes' intensity and quality, and despite the coach Ricardo Costa trying different approaches both in defence and attack, the hosts had answers for each and every challenge and deservedly took the points in the end with an impressive performance.

20260219 CLM R11 Quote Nantes Cojean
We are very happy with this victory and two more points. It’s was important in the run for the play-offs. We blocked their defence, we were effective in attack. I want to congratulate my team on this complete game.
Grégory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
20260219 CLM R11 Quote Sporting Kristensen
Right now, I’m sitting here with an embarrassed feeling. This is not what we came for. We know that we can do better. It’s just annoying that we couldn't show our best side tonight.
Andrè Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Sporting Clube de Portugal

GROUP B

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 25:28 (9:13)

H2H: 1-0-3
Top scorers: Domen Tajnik 4/4, Petar Atanasijevikj 4/4 (HC Eurofarm Pelister); Mitja Janc 7/11 (Orlen Wisla Plock)

In a low-scoring first half, Torbjørn Bergerud was almost invincible between Orlen Wisla Plock's posts, as the Macedonian champions could not find a way past the excellent goalkeeper until the sixth minute. Additionally, Mitja Janc starred at the other end of the court. Despite Pelister managing to narrow the difference to a single goal (9:8) in the 24th minute with a four-goal run, Bergerud stepped up once again and the Norwegian made nine saves (50 per cent of save efficiency) until the half-time break.

Orlen Wisla Plock continued to dominate in the second half, as the advantage reached six goals (20:14) in the 43rd minute, and even though the hosts came close again in the 49th minute (20:19), they could not capitalise and mount a comeback. Finally, the visitors took the points in the full Boro Churlevski hall in Bitola and they stand firmly in third place in group B with a play-off place in the bag.

20260219 CLM R11 Quote Pelister Alushovski
Wisla deserve to win tonight. We started badly in the match, with a lot of mistakes. But then I saw a reaction and I think we played a good match. But to win against Wisla, you must be perfect. Our defence was good, but we didn't have a lot of ideas in attack.
Stevce Alushovski
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
20260219 CLM R11 Quote Plock Janc
We knew it would be a tough game, the atmosphere here is always incredible. We had a five, six-point lead, but the opponents came back twice. I think we had focus throughout the game but there were a lot of mistakes on both sides, we knew it would be like that.
Mitja Janc
Centre back, Orlen Wisla Plock
