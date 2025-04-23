The probabilities of reaching the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

A 28.0 per cent chance that all favourites win
The model sees CSM Bucuresti versus Team Esbjerg as the most open quarter-final. Despite Henny Reistad’s outstanding performance, who tied the season record of 11 field goals in a game, the Romanian side, led by Crina Pintea with 10 goals from 11 attempts, won the first leg at home by one goal.
However, due to the home advantage in the second leg and because they are considered to be slightly stronger, the model sees Esbjerg progressing directly in 49.9 per cent of scenarios. Superstar Cristina Neagu has a 46.1 per cent chance of crowning her career with one last appearance in the EHF FINAL4, while, according to the model, the probability of this tie ending in a penalty shootout is at 4.0 per cent.
Another very open fixture is that between Odense Håndbold against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who drew 27:27 in the first leg. However, the model only expects another draw in 2.5 per cent of scenarios. As FTC are considered slightly stronger and now have the home advantage on their side, they are viewed by the model as the favourites to advance to the EHF FINAL4, at 66.7 per cent. Odense's chances are modelled at 30.8 per cent.