The probabilities of reaching the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025

For this purpose, all data from the knockout stages played with first and second legs since 2014/15, when the knockout stage on the path to the EHF FINAL4 was introduced, was taken. 2019/20 was not considered, as that season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Matches that were not played and were awarded to one team were excluded, while games that were decided by the old away goals rule were counted as draws, because today they would be decided by a penalty shootout.

This resulted in a total of 57 matches with first and second legs, including this season’s play-off round — a small sample size but one that can still give some insight.

To derive predictions for the current quarter-final round, this data was entered into a logistic regression. A logistic regression is a statistical model used to predict probabilities for two possible outcomes — in this case whether the respective team will make it to the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 or not. The goal difference from the first leg and the difference in points per game from the group phase, as a simple estimate of each team’s general strength, were used as predictors.